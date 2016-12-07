LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM)(TSX: HZM)

Horizonte Minerals plc / Index: AIM and TSX / Epic: HZM / Sector: Mining

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name William Fisher ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Non-Executive Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Horizonte Minerals plc ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the Financial Ordinary share of 1p each instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B11DNM70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Subscription ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) ------------------------------------------- Price(s) Volume(s) ------------------------------------------- C$0.0326 800,000 ------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume 800,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence Price purchased at C$0.0326 per ordinary share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 5 December 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information visit www.horizonteminerals.com.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajas mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2019.

