

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's economic growth improved slightly in the three months ended September as initially estimated, latest figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product rose an unadjusted 2.9 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, confirming the flash data, following a 2.8 percent expansion in the second quarter.



In the first quarter of this year, the rate of growth was 2.7 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure of households grew 3.4 percent and gross fixed capital formation climbed by 2.9 percent.



After seasonal adjustments, the economy advanced at a faster pace of 1.7 percent sequentially in the September quarter, after a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding quarter. That was also in line with the flash data published on November 30.



