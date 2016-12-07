GREAT NECK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Sarraf Gentile LLP announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against Shiloh Industries, Inc. ("Shiloh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHLO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws on behalf of purchasers of the Company's common stock.

The action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Thomas v. Shiloh Industries, Inc., et al., No. 1:15-cv-07449. The complaint alleges that defendants issued materially false and misleading statements and/or omitted adverse information about the Company's business and prospects.

No class has been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member. Sarraf Gentile LLP has not filed a lawsuit against the defendants.

If you are a current Company shareholder and want to discuss your legal rights, at no cost and without obligation, please contact Joseph Gentile at Sarraf Gentile LLP (telephone: 516-699-8890, extension 12; e-mail: joseph@sarrafgentile.com).

