Research and Markets - Global Agility Training Equipment Market 2016-2020: Key Vendors are BSN Sports, Champion Sports, KwikGoal, Pro Performance Sports & Tandem Sport

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Agility Training Equipment Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global agility training equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global agility training equipment market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of agility training equipment products to individual customers and sports teams in the global market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global agility training equipment market has been seeing increased investment in R&D to improve product performance and compatibility with different requirements. The investments are aimed to improve the efficiency of the product and its safety for usage. Nanomaterials, such as carbon nanotubes, nano-clays, and silica nanoparticles are being increasingly used in agility training equipment to enhance their performance. These materials also reduce the weight and friction of the equipment, thereby making them more resistant to wear and tear, in turn, increasing the equipment's durability. This factor is expected to help the market grow immensely during the forecast period.

According to the report, the sports industries in key growth countries have been growing significantly faster than their respective GDP growth rates over the last few years, primarily driven by the increased investments in sporting goods, infrastructure, and live sports events. This growth has had considerable positive impact on the global agility training equipment market. This trend is evident both in developed and developing economies.

Further, the report states that the managing of inventory is a crucial strategy concern for the global sports equipment industry. Consumer preferences change according to the latest trends in the industry, and this speeds up the inventory turnover requirements. Sports equipment suppliers or manufacturers then need to adjust to smaller orders placed by wholesalers and retailers, and improve inventory turnaround times. This puts pressure on the manufacturers' raw material, quality control, transportation, and labor costs. Owing to the increase in energy prices worldwide and rise in manufacturing costs in China, where most of the world's sporting products are produced, the sports equipment industry has begun to seek more efficient production locations.

Key vendors



BSN Sports

Champion Sports

KwikGoal

Pro Performance Sports

Tandem Sport

Other prominent vendors



Aosom

CHAMPRO Sports

Pivotal 5

Sports Invasion



