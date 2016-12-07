Research and Markets - Global Commercial Charbroilers Market 2016-2020: Key Players are Bakers Pride, MagiKitch'n, Southbend, Vulcan & Wells, Bloomfield

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global commercial charbroilers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial charbroilers market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report provides a list of some of the prominent players that provide commercial charbroilers. It includes competitors across all geographical regions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of latest trends in the market is growing preference for energy-efficient charbroilers. Commercial charred food providers like steakhouses, hotels, and restaurants are now focusing more on energy-efficient charbroilers that use less energy and time to prepare quality food. These energy-efficient charbroilers also help in lowering carbon footprint. Charbroilers with improved technology, such as the infrared burner technology, are gaining prominence worldwide as such charbroilers are relatively much more efficient.

Many manufacturers of commercial charbroilers are also focusing on incorporating new features in the equipment, which help in energy conservation. Some of the energy-efficient features being incorporated in commercial charbroilers include thermostatically controlled heating zones to ensure uniform heating of the cooking surface, and deployable grate covers to prevent heat from escaping from the cooking surface. For instance, the B&S Commercial Kitchen's VERRO premium fusion series charbroilers come with an energy-efficient stainless steel burner provides maximum heating, ensuring the even distribution of heat across the cooking surface.



According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in foodservice establishments. A rise in the demand for charbroiled cuisine such as the Caribbean cuisine and burgers and sandwiches with charbroiled patties is leading to an increase in the number of restaurants advertising charbroiled cuisine. While some restaurant owners are expanding their food menus to include charbroiled food, many foodservice establishments are also expanding domestically as well as internationally. Such increase in a number of foodservice establishments offering charbroiled food directly relates to a proportional rise in the demand for commercial charbroilers.



Further, the report states that one major challenge in the market is high operating cost. The overall cost to operate charbroilers is much higher than the cost of buying the equipment. The operating cost takes into consideration parameters like maintenance and energy. Charbroilers require regular maintenance to function with full. For instance, it is vital to regularly scrape food build-up off the charbroiler grates and radiant.

Key vendors



Bakers Pride

MagiKitch'n

Southbend

Vulcan

Wells, Bloomfield

Other prominent vendors



Blodgett

Castle Stove

Centaur

Garland

Globe Food Equipment Company

Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

Jade Range

Montague Company

Star Manufacturing International

Toastmaster

Turbo Air

Vollrath

Wolf Equipment



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by power type



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-users



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Key vendor analysis



Part 18: Appendix

