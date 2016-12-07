TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- On November 7, 2016, Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WARM), an innovator in mobile power generation, energy efficiency, and heat removal technologies, received another notice of allowance on another international patent application: a radial vent heat pipe system that cools electrical machinery far more economically than anything else on the market.

The technology cools and increases the power density of rotating equipment such as motors, and generators. By rapidly transferring heat from the core of the electric motor through slots in the stationary portion of the machine and then to vents where it is expelled, the patent should increase the potential output or power density of the machine by 10 to 20%.

Currently, to achieve that 10 to 20% increase, manufacturers rely upon the addition of active technologies such as liquid cooling or special high temperature materials. Both add additional cost, increase the complexity and, in many cases, the size and weight of the machine.

The radial vent technology provides the same benefits for far better value. The technology is passive. There's less complexity, less cost and less weight in a smaller package.

"This is an innovation for industries that rely on modification," said Tim Hassett, Cool Technologies' CEO and a 30 year veteran of the motor and generator industry. "The patent can impact almost any electrical machine from 1 to 10,000 horsepower."

The possibilities encompass all process manufacturing such as cement, copper steel and paper as well as oil and gas, pump and compressors, rail, hybrids and wind turbines to name just a few. At least half of the industries categorized by Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) codes have applications that could benefit from the use of radial vent composite heat pipe systems. Consequently, full rollout of the technology could involve as many as 25 separate licenses and generate revenues for decades to come.

The company is already in pursuit of an initial partner to bring the technology to market. And when combined with the mobile power generation, heat pipe cooled motors, and, the recently announced, heat pipe cooled wet disc system, radial vent technology could provide a solid fourth revenue stream from an estimated $120 billion global market.

About Cool Technologies, Inc.

Cool Technologies is an intellectual property and product development company commercializing patented thermal dispersion technology across multiple platforms. For example, it works with partners such as Emerson Electric and Nidec Motor Corporation to manufacture products utilizing their assets. The Company has additional patents-pending for other OEM applications of its proprietary heat removal technologies. Tested and validated by two third parties, ESSCO Pumps and Nidec, the Company's cooling system eliminates the need for costly modifications while increasing power output of pumps, fans, compressors, batteries, motors, generators and bearings.

Safe Harbor Statement.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on plans and expectations of management and are subject to uncertainties and risks that could affect the company's plans and expectations, as well as results of operations and financial condition. A listing of risk factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in company reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

