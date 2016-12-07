

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - The Turkish Lira firmed against the U.S. dollar in European deals on Wednesday, after the government authorities stepped in to stem a rapid fall of the currency.



In a statement, Turkish defence ministry said it has converted almost $300 million in hard currency into lira in the wake of call from President Tayyip Erdogan to support the domestic currency.



The Lira advanced to a weekly high of 3.4154 against the greenback, compared to Tuesday's closing value of 3.4404. The next possible resistance for the Lira is seen around the 3.0 mark.



