

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - All on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight are feared dead as it crashed in northern Pakistan Wednesday, reports say.



Flight PK-661 from Chitral to Pakistan's capital Islamabad with 42 passengers and 6 crew, declared emergency reporting problems with the left engine shortly afterwards radio and radar contact was lost with the aircraft at about 4.30 pm local time, Aviation Herald said on its website. Residents in Havelian near Abbottabad reportedly heard sounds of a plane crash. The wreckage was ablaze with a plume of smoke over the crash site.



Reports quoting local government sources said seven bodies have been recovered, and that chances to find survivors are 'bleak'.



Pakistan's national carrier that has been accused of safety failures in the past, PIA said all resources have been mobilized to locate the aircraft.



Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority said a search for the missing aircraft is underway.



