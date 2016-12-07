Tagetik's Upcoming Progressive CFO Webinar Highlights How Kistler Group Uses Rolling Forecasts and Simplified Planning for Dynamic Business Control

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, December 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Roger Willi, CFO of the Kistler Group, will discuss how Tagetik's unified Financial Performance Platform supported a major business restructuring while increasing control, fostering accountability, and facilitating meaningful planning

Tagetik, a leader in global performance management software solutions, will host the webinar "Using Rolling Forecasts and Simplified Planning for Dynamic Control," the latest presentation in Tagetik's popular Progressive CFO' monthly series, on Wednesday, December 14, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time/ 3 p.m. Central European Time. The webinar's guest presenter is Roger Willi, CFO of the Kistler Group.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140625/694014 )



The Kistler Group is a global leader in dynamic measurement technology. Its sensors, electronics, and services are used widely in the automobile industry, as well as in general manufacturing. The company has approximately 1,600 employees in 53 locations worldwide.

In this webinar, Roger Willi will discuss how Tagetik's unified Financial Performance Platform' has empowered entrepreneurial spirit and increased business adaptability in each of its three divisions, as well as addressed challenges such as the need for frequent budget adjustments due to cycle and market fluctuations and potential bottlenecks in production capacity.

Andreas Drescher, general manager for Tagetik DACH, will lead the discussion and bring to the conversation insights from his 20-plus years of experience in the corporate performance management (CPM) and business intelligence markets. The 30-minute webinar will touch on:

How new break-even analyses (based on actual, planned, and forecasted data) and clear accountability for each financial indicator has increased the transparency of cost and results data;

How Kistler differentiates planning and forecasting and how the processes complement each other;

How a "slimmed down" planning process supports a clear, continuous view of requirements;

Kistler's practical approach to rolling forecasts;

Best practices for implementing a unified corporate performance management (CPM) solution.

"Our decision to implement Tagetik has proven to be the right one," said Roger Willi. "In addition to the time and cost efficiencies, we now have early warning for shifting capacity and resources. Our sales and production planning are now continually aligned. The intelligence and insight we get from a clear, continuous view of our business is a game-changer for our business."

"While many experts talk about the value of moving to rolling forecasts, very few companies have adopted the practice to the extent as the Kistler Group has done," said Andreas Drescher. "Kistler demonstrates the many ways a multi-division company can gain tremendous value from a unified performance management platform."

To register for the live webinar, click here.

About Tagetik

Tagetik understands the complex challenges that face the Office of Finance and translates that knowledge into intuitive, enterprise-scale performance management software solutions that drive business results. With Tagetik, companies get the simplicity of the Cloud and the power to unify financial and operational planning; shorten the consolidation and close process; immediately analyze results, model and compare full financial statement impact of business scenarios; adjust strategic plans; seamlessly update rolling forecasts; produce formatted and auditable financial statements and management reports; collaborate on business reviews, and automate disclosure and board reporting. Tagetik has built-in financial intelligence so that CFOs, finance managers, and operations executives can orchestrate multiple or all processes in one software solution. More than 850 customers across 35 countries count on Tagetik to improve efficiency, reduce risk, save money and deliver results. For more information, visit http://www.tagetik.com. We get Finance. You get results.

Follow us on social media:

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Google+

YouTube

Blog

###

Media Contacts



Corporate and EMEA:

Linda Galloway

insidHR Communications

+1 303 863 8620 office

+1 203 733 7446 mobile

lgalloway@insidhr.com



North America:

Courtly Stevens

Courtly & Company

+1 415 640 0188 office

cstevens@courtlyandco.com

