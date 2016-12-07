Orava Residential REIT plc Changes in company's own shares 7 December 2016 at 5:00 pm



ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC TRANSFER OF OWN SHARES 7.12.2016



Trading code OREITN0116



Number of shares 454,066



Average price/share 5.5058 EUR



The company holds 58,657 shares after the conversion.



Transfer of own shares is related to convertible bonds issued on 31 March 2016 and 1 April 2016.



Orava Residential REIT plc



Pekka Peiponen



CEO



For more information, please contact:



CEO Pekka Peiponen, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104



CFO Veli-Matti Salmenkylä, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3102



http://www.oravaresidentialreit.com/