Orava Residential REIT plc Changes in company's own shares 7 December 2016 at 5:00 pm
ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC TRANSFER OF OWN SHARES 7.12.2016
Trading code OREITN0116
Number of shares 454,066
Average price/share 5.5058 EUR
The company holds 58,657 shares after the conversion.
Transfer of own shares is related to convertible bonds issued on 31 March 2016 and 1 April 2016.
Orava Residential REIT plc
Pekka Peiponen
CEO
For more information, please contact:
CEO Pekka Peiponen, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104
CFO Veli-Matti Salmenkylä, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3102
http://www.oravaresidentialreit.com/
