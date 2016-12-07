BLOOMFIELD, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- ProGreen US, Inc., (OTCQB: PGUS) www.ProGreenUS.com, is pleased to announce that, following mailing a Definitive Information Statement to our stockholders about amendments to our Certificate of Incorporation to decrease the authorized shares of common stock from 1,500,000,000 to 950,000,000, on December 6, 2016, we filed a Certificate of Amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation in Delaware to this effect.

PROREEN US, INC. (PROGREEN) (OTCQB: PGUS), www.Progreenus.com, based in Bloomfield, Michigan, is engaged in the business of acquiring, refurbishing and upgrading residential real estate into modern affordable homes, offered for sale with Land Contracts to buyers still unable to obtain conventional credit. The company has also recently entered into property investments in Baja California, Mexico and will be intensifying this activity, with the aim of creating a sustainable income stream for years to come.

