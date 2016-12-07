Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Urea Market in Slovakia: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about urea market in Slovakia covering period of 2010-2020. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about urea market in Slovakia covers:

manufacturers capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-users segments

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

availability of key statistics about urea market in Slovakia (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF UREA MARKET IN SLOVAKIA

2. CAPACITY IN SLOVAKIA

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2015)

3. UREA SUPPLY IN SLOVAKIA

3.1. Slovakia output in 2010-2015

3.2. Slovakia production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)

4. UREA MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Urea manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. UREA DEMAND IN SLOVAKIA

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2010-2015)

5.2. Slovakia demand shares in regional market and in global market (2010-2015)

6. UREA TRADE IN SLOVAKIA

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN UREA MARKET to 2020

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Urea output forecast to 2020

7.3. Urea consumption forecast to 2020

8. SUPPLIERS IN SLOVAKIA

9. UREA END-USERS IN SLOVAKIA

