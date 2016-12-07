

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President-elect Donald Trump was highly critical of President Barack Obama on the campaign trail, the billionaire-turned-politician revealed Wednesday that he has sought the current White House occupant's advice on potential Cabinet picks.



Trump said in an interview on NBC's 'Today' that Obama thought very highly of one of his appointees but declined to specify who it was.



'I have asked him what he would think of this one and that one,' Trump said. 'I take his recommendations very seriously and there are some people that I will be appointing, and in one case have appointed, where he thought very highly of that person.'



Trump said he has also had discussions with Obama about his perspective on the country's biggest problems and greatest assets.



The president-elect acknowledged that he disagrees strongly with Obama on certain policies but said he really likes the president as a person.



Trump repeatedly criticized Obama and his policies as a 'disaster' during the presidential campaign and was a leader of the so-called 'birther' movement that questioned whether he was born in the U.S.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



