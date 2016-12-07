Hand Tools and Accessories Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016 - Developing Countries Continue to Remain Hotspots for Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hand Tools and Accessories in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Mechanics' Service Tools

Edge Tools

Other Hand Tools & Accessories

The report profiles 187 companies including many key and niche players such as

Akar Tools Ltd. ( India )

) Apex Tool Group (US)

Channellock Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Facom SAS ( France )

) Irwin Tools (US)

(US) J.K. Files ( India ) Limited ( India )

( ) Limited ( ) Jore Corporation (US)

Kennametal Inc. (US)

Klein Tools Inc. (US)

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (US)

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (US)

Pilana Tools Group ( Czech Republic )

) Sears Holdings Corp. (US)

Snap-On Incorporated (US)

Stanley Black & Decker (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Tools

A Quick Primer

Hand Tools & Accessories

A Mature Market with Need Based Demand

Despite Dominance of Power Tools & Threat of Substitution by them, Hand Tools & Accessories Continue to Attract Demand

Global Economic Conditions Have Relatively Lesser Degree of Influence on Hand Tools & Accessories Market

Diversity of Served End-Use Markets Makes Hand Tools & Accessories Better Guarded Against Economic Fluctuations

Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Remain Hotspots for Growth

Mechanics' Service Tools Continue to be Major Revenue Generators While Edge Tools Remain Fastest Growing Product Category

2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Professional User Segment Continues to be Primary Revenue Contributors for Hand Tools & Accessories

Stable Automotive Aftermarket Sector Presents Robust Opportunities for Vehicle Service Hand Tools & Accessories

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP

Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers

Building Renovations to Boost Demand

Rising Construction Activity Boosts Demand for Wooden Doors, Windows & Furniture Products

Favors Wood Working & Carpentry Tools Market

Growth in DIY Repair & Renovation Work Drives Consumer Segment in Spotlight for Hand Tool Manufacturers

Ergonomics to Determine Product Success

Double-Handed Tools

Design Innovation

Interdisciplinary Science

A Novel Tool' for Design?

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Industry Background

Evolution of the Industry

Product Profile

Mechanics' Service Tools

Pliers

Hammers

Ball Peen Hammers

Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Edge Tools

Axe

Adze

Hatchets

Chisels

Paint & Masonry Tools

Miscellaneous Hand Tools and Accessories

Miscellaneous Hand Tools

Shovel

Spades

Hoes

Rakes

Accessories

Sandpaper

Different Designs & Features for Different Regions

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 187 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 198)

The United States (66)

(66) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (91)

(91) - France (6)

(6) - Germany (34)

(34) - The United Kingdom (24)

(24) - Italy (4)

(4) - Spain (8)

(8) - Rest of Europe (15)

(15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)

(Excluding Japan) (33) Africa (2)

