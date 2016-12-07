Global Prefilled Syringes Market 2016-2017 & Beyond - What are the Significant Economic, Technology, and Regulatory Factors Affecting the Market for Prefilled Syringes? - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The administration of therapeutic drugs via injection is an indispensable delivery method for numerous drugs critical to patient health and well-being. Now this segment is evolving in response to changing patient populations, new classes of powerful therapeutic drugs and healthcare administration initiatives. Population demographics and efforts by managed care providers to control healthcare costs are driving the growth in drug self-administration, particularly for chronic conditions, introducing a new class of naïve users to parenteral drug delivery.

For Fill-and-Finish contractors, market proximity is an important competitive factor. As the use of prefilled syringes continues to grow, the issue of prefilled syringe safety has received increased attention, with both integrated prefillable safety syringes and safety solutions designed to accommodate existing prefillable syringes advancing commercially. This report analyzes eleven important prefilled syringe therapeutic segments and examines key regulatory, economic and competitive factors that represent potential barriers to commercial success.

What You Will Learn

- What drugs are supplied in prefilled syringes, what are the drug + device specifics, and who markets them?

- Who are the branded prefilled syringe suppliers, their manufacturing infrastructure and locations, their capabilities?

- What are the major factors driving prefilled syringe demand?

- What is the importance of industry collaborations on commercial success and what are the specifics of these partnerships and alliances

- What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for prefilled injectable drug products?

- What are prefilled device categories that compete with prefilled syringes and what is their market share?

- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for prefilled syringes?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Prefilled Syringes in 2017 and Beyond

- The Prefilled Device Landscape

- Prefilled Syringe Market Drivers

- Innovation in Prefillable Device Designs

- Evolution of the Fill/Finish Ecosystem

- Incidence of Chronic Conditions

- NMEs and the Treatment of Refractory Diseases

- Therapeutic Demand Drivers for PFS

- Commercial Landscape - Competition & Collaboration

3. Prefilled Syringes - Design Factors

- Drug Stability and Shelf Life

- Material Selection Issues

- Point-of-Use Reconstitution

- Caregiver Safety

- Human Engineering/Ergonomics

4. Prefilled Syringes - Commercial Devices

- Prefillable Therapeutic Injectables

- Glass Prefillable Syringes

- Plastic Prefillable Syringes

- Ready-to-Fill Safety Syringes

- Specialty Prefillable Syringes

- Flush Syringes

- Diluent Syringes

- Imaging Agent Syringes

5. Prefilled Syringe Market Segments - Market Data & Forecasts

- Anaphylaxis

- Anticoagulants

- Autoimmune Diseases

- Emergency Medicine

- Hepatitis

- Hematopoietics and Related ESPs

- Metabolic Diseases

- Neurology

- Reproductive Health

- Vaccines

6. Market Factors

- Regulatory Issues

- Device Branding

- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use

- Healthcare Economics

- PFS Sector Partnerships and Alliances

7. Company Profiles

