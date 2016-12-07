Global Acrylic Resins (Acrylates, and Methacrylates) Strategic Business Market Report 2016-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Acrylic Resins - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acrylic Resins in Pounds by the following Product Segments: Acrylates, and Methacrylates.

The End-Use Segments also analyzed in the report include Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Others.

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Arkema S.A. ( France )

) Altuglas International (US)

Arkema, Inc. (US)

Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) DIC Corporation ( Japan )

) E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Kaneka Corporation ( Japan )

) Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) LG Chem Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Lucite International (UK)

Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ( Japan )

) Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Plaskolite, Inc. (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Reichhold, Inc. (US)

Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Solvay ( Belgium )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) The Dow Chemical Company (US)

The Valspar Corporation (US)

Unigel S.A. ( Brazil )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Product Overview

3. Overview Of Major End-Use Markets

4. Product Introductions/Innovations

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Focus On Select Global Players

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 65)

The United States (18)

(18) Japan (9)

(9) Europe (15)

(15) - France (2)

(2) - Germany (5)

(5) - The United Kingdom (2)

(2) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)

(Excluding Japan) (19) Latin America (2)

(2) Middle-East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9h8x78/acrylic_resins

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716