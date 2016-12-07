Global Smart Fabrics Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Fabrics in US$ Million. The global market is analyzed by the following Application Segments: Fitness & Sports, Transportation, Defense/ Government, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Others.

The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as

AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Clothing Plus Ltd. ( Finland )

) E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US)

EXO2 (US)

Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (US)

Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)

Interactive Wear AG ( Germany )

) International Fashion Machines, Inc. (US)

Marktek, Inc. (US)

Milliken & Company (US)

Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (US)

Ohmatex ApS ( Denmark )

) Outlast Technologies LLC (US)

Schoeller Textiles AG ( Switzerland )

) Sensoria, Inc. (US)

Smartex s.r.l ( Italy )

) Textronics, Inc. (US)

Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Vivonoetics (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!

Intelligent and Interactive Fabrics to Transform Textile Industry

Smart Fabrics

A Nascent Yet High Growth Market

Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market

Developed Markets Hold Ground in the Smart Fabrics Market

Challenges Confronting Smart Fabrics Market

Integration of Sensors into Garments

A Major Challenge Confronting Smart Fabric Makers

Industry Structure

Performance Clothing Players

Performance Clothing in Healthcare Monitoring

Smart Fabric Manufacturers

Textile Component Makers

Electronics OEMs and Components Manufacturers

System Integrators

Research Institutions

Design and Consultancy

2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles

Smart Textiles to Drive the Next Wave of Growth in Wearables Market

Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth

Military

A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications

Healthcare

The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles

Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearable Biomedical Sensors

A Potential Market Segment

Smart Sutures

Vivometrics Life Shirt Monitoring System

Smart Socks Grow in Demand

Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market

Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring

Smart Fabrics Drive their Way into Automobiles

Sports & Fitness

A Significant Revenue Contributor

Smart Inner Wear & Socks

Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market

New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts

Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports

Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market

Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows

Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential

Smart Workwear

3. SMART FABRICS - AN INTRODUCTION

What are Smart Fabrics?

Insulation

Fashion

Classification

Products

Applications

End-Uses

Definitions

Functions

Textile Sensors

Data Processing

Textile Actuators

Storage Capacity

Communication

Properties

4. SMART FABRICS AND INTERACTIVE TEXTILE PRODUCTS

Overview

Major Sectors

Performance Apparel

Fabric Switches

ThermoTec Textile Heating System

Wearable Technology

Protective and Traditional Workwear

Monitoring and Health Care

Toys

Nano-Fabrics

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Asiatic Fiber Launches iQmax Branded Smart Textiles

ThermalTech Develops Solar-Powered Smart Fabric

Fraunhofer Unveils Smart Printed Sensor Material for Textiles

Calzedonia Develops Smart Yarn-based Denim Jeans Collection

Gunze and NEC Develop Smart Underwear

OMsignal Unveils OMbra with Biometrics Tracking Capability

Nike Launches AeroReact Smart Fabric Technology

Outlast Technologies Introduces New PCM Acrylic Fiber

Marucci Sports Launches New Smart Fabric for Diagnosing Head Injuries

Jabil Circuit and Clothing+ Launch Peak+ Smart Garment Solution

Sensoria Unveils Integrated Wearable System for Runners

Microsoft Develops Smart Scarf

BeBop Sensors Unveils BeBop Wearable Smart Fabric Sensor

DuPont Launches Stretchable Electronic Ink Materials for Smart Clothing

Vimal Unveils Enhanced Smart Fabric

Lear Launches New Line-Up of Automotive Leather and Fabric

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BAE Systems and ITL Partner for Connected Clothing

DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations

Cintas Teams Up with Google for Smart Workwear Project

Toray and NTT Partner for Commercializing Sensor Technology in Smart Clothing

Jabil Circuit Acquires Clothing+

Google and Levi Straus Partner for Smart Clothes Manufacturing

for Smart Clothes Manufacturing Tamicare to Mass Produce 3D Printed Smart Textiles

Ohmatex and Danfoss PolyPower Ink a Pact

Eleksen to Sell Patent Portfolio and Intellectual Property Assets

Tecnalia Develops Smart Textile Material

Nottingham Trent University Scientists Produce Advanced Prototype Garment

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 74)

The United States (26)

(26) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (36)

(36) - France (4)

(4) - Germany (5)

(5) - The United Kingdom (11)

(11) - Italy (2)

(2) - Spain (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (12)

(12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

(Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (2)

