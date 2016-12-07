Global Smart Fabrics Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Fabrics in US$ Million. The global market is analyzed by the following Application Segments: Fitness & Sports, Transportation, Defense/ Government, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Others.
The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!
- Intelligent and Interactive Fabrics to Transform Textile Industry
- Smart Fabrics
- A Nascent Yet High Growth Market
- Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market
- Developed Markets Hold Ground in the Smart Fabrics Market
- Challenges Confronting Smart Fabrics Market
- Integration of Sensors into Garments
- A Major Challenge Confronting Smart Fabric Makers
- Industry Structure
- Performance Clothing Players
- Performance Clothing in Healthcare Monitoring
- Smart Fabric Manufacturers
- Textile Component Makers
- Electronics OEMs and Components Manufacturers
- System Integrators
- Research Institutions
- Design and Consultancy
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
- Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles
- Smart Textiles to Drive the Next Wave of Growth in Wearables Market
- Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables
- Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth
- Military
- A Lucrative End-Use Sector
- Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications
- Healthcare
- The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles
- Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
- Wearable Biomedical Sensors
- A Potential Market Segment
- Smart Sutures
- Vivometrics Life Shirt Monitoring System
- Smart Socks Grow in Demand
- Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market
- Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring
- Smart Fabrics Drive their Way into Automobiles
- Sports & Fitness
- A Significant Revenue Contributor
- Smart Inner Wear & Socks
- Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market
- New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts
- Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports
- Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market
- Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows
- Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential
- Smart Workwear
3. SMART FABRICS - AN INTRODUCTION
- What are Smart Fabrics?
- Insulation
- Fashion
- Classification
- Products
- Applications
- End-Uses
- Definitions
- Functions
- Textile Sensors
- Data Processing
- Textile Actuators
- Storage Capacity
- Communication
- Properties
4. SMART FABRICS AND INTERACTIVE TEXTILE PRODUCTS
- Overview
- Major Sectors
- Performance Apparel
- Fabric Switches
- ThermoTec Textile Heating System
- Wearable Technology
- Protective and Traditional Workwear
- Monitoring and Health Care
- Toys
- Nano-Fabrics
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Asiatic Fiber Launches iQmax Branded Smart Textiles
- ThermalTech Develops Solar-Powered Smart Fabric
- Fraunhofer Unveils Smart Printed Sensor Material for Textiles
- Calzedonia Develops Smart Yarn-based Denim Jeans Collection
- Gunze and NEC Develop Smart Underwear
- OMsignal Unveils OMbra with Biometrics Tracking Capability
- Nike Launches AeroReact Smart Fabric Technology
- Outlast Technologies Introduces New PCM Acrylic Fiber
- Marucci Sports Launches New Smart Fabric for Diagnosing Head Injuries
- Jabil Circuit and Clothing+ Launch Peak+ Smart Garment Solution
- Sensoria Unveils Integrated Wearable System for Runners
- Microsoft Develops Smart Scarf
- BeBop Sensors Unveils BeBop Wearable Smart Fabric Sensor
- DuPont Launches Stretchable Electronic Ink Materials for Smart Clothing
- Vimal Unveils Enhanced Smart Fabric
- Lear Launches New Line-Up of Automotive Leather and Fabric
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- BAE Systems and ITL Partner for Connected Clothing
- DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations
- Cintas Teams Up with Google for Smart Workwear Project
- Toray and NTT Partner for Commercializing Sensor Technology in Smart Clothing
- Jabil Circuit Acquires Clothing+
- Google and Levi Straus Partner for Smart Clothes Manufacturing
- Tamicare to Mass Produce 3D Printed Smart Textiles
- Ohmatex and Danfoss PolyPower Ink a Pact
- Eleksen to Sell Patent Portfolio and Intellectual Property Assets
- Tecnalia Develops Smart Textile Material
- Nottingham Trent University Scientists Produce Advanced Prototype Garment
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Clothing Plus Ltd. (Finland)
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US)
- EXO2 (US)
- Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (US)
- Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)
- Interactive Wear AG (Germany)
- International Fashion Machines, Inc. (US)
- Marktek, Inc. (US)
- Milliken & Company (US)
- Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (US)
- Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)
- Outlast Technologies LLC (US)
- Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)
- Sensoria, Inc. (US)
- Smartex s.r.l (Italy)
- Textronics, Inc. (US)
- Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
- Vivonoetics (US)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
