Global Smart Fabrics Strategic Business Report 2015-2022 - Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Fabrics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Fabrics in US$ Million. The global market is analyzed by the following Application Segments: Fitness & Sports, Transportation, Defense/ Government, Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Others.

The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Clothing Plus Ltd. (Finland)
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US)
  • EXO2 (US)
  • Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (US)
  • Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)
  • Interactive Wear AG (Germany)
  • International Fashion Machines, Inc. (US)
  • Marktek, Inc. (US)
  • Milliken & Company (US)
  • Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (US)
  • Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)
  • Outlast Technologies LLC (US)
  • Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)
  • Sensoria, Inc. (US)
  • Smartex s.r.l (Italy)
  • Textronics, Inc. (US)
  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
  • Vivonoetics (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Smart Fabrics: When Technology Meets Textile!
  • Intelligent and Interactive Fabrics to Transform Textile Industry
  • Smart Fabrics
  • A Nascent Yet High Growth Market
  • Growth Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Expanding Applications Bode Well for Smart Fabrics Market
  • Developed Markets Hold Ground in the Smart Fabrics Market
  • Challenges Confronting Smart Fabrics Market
  • Integration of Sensors into Garments
  • A Major Challenge Confronting Smart Fabric Makers
  • Industry Structure
  • Performance Clothing Players
  • Performance Clothing in Healthcare Monitoring
  • Smart Fabric Manufacturers
  • Textile Component Makers
  • Electronics OEMs and Components Manufacturers
  • System Integrators
  • Research Institutions
  • Design and Consultancy

2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Industry Evolves from Passive to Active to Ultra-Smart Textiles
  • Smart Textiles to Drive the Next Wave of Growth in Wearables Market
  • Smart Fabrics - the Next Big Wave of Wearables
  • Microencapsulation & Nanotechnology: Harbingers of Future Growth
  • Military
  • A Lucrative End-Use Sector
  • Increased R&D Initiatives in Smart Textiles for Military Applications
  • Healthcare
  • The Fastest Growing Application Market for Smart Textiles
  • Smart Textile Applications in Healthcare Industry
  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
  • Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
  • Wearable Biomedical Sensors
  • A Potential Market Segment
  • Smart Sutures
  • Vivometrics Life Shirt Monitoring System
  • Smart Socks Grow in Demand
  • Telemonitoring for the Elderly: Opportunities for Smart Textiles Market
  • Aging Population: Opportunity for Telemonitoring
  • Smart Fabrics Drive their Way into Automobiles
  • Sports & Fitness
  • A Significant Revenue Contributor
  • Smart Inner Wear & Socks
  • Unique Wearables for Sports & Fitness Market
  • New Smart Wearables for Ensure Better Workouts
  • Improving Performance of Athletes in Professional Sports
  • Growing Use in the Fashion Industry Drives Smart Textiles Market
  • Demand for Smart Textiles in Space Application Grows
  • Energy-Producing Textiles Offer High Growth Potential
  • Smart Workwear

3. SMART FABRICS - AN INTRODUCTION

  • What are Smart Fabrics?
  • Insulation
  • Fashion
  • Classification
  • Products
  • Applications
  • End-Uses
  • Definitions
  • Functions
  • Textile Sensors
  • Data Processing
  • Textile Actuators
  • Storage Capacity
  • Communication
  • Properties

4. SMART FABRICS AND INTERACTIVE TEXTILE PRODUCTS

  • Overview
  • Major Sectors
  • Performance Apparel
  • Fabric Switches
  • ThermoTec Textile Heating System
  • Wearable Technology
  • Protective and Traditional Workwear
  • Monitoring and Health Care
  • Toys
  • Nano-Fabrics

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • Asiatic Fiber Launches iQmax Branded Smart Textiles
  • ThermalTech Develops Solar-Powered Smart Fabric
  • Fraunhofer Unveils Smart Printed Sensor Material for Textiles
  • Calzedonia Develops Smart Yarn-based Denim Jeans Collection
  • Gunze and NEC Develop Smart Underwear
  • OMsignal Unveils OMbra with Biometrics Tracking Capability
  • Nike Launches AeroReact Smart Fabric Technology
  • Outlast Technologies Introduces New PCM Acrylic Fiber
  • Marucci Sports Launches New Smart Fabric for Diagnosing Head Injuries
  • Jabil Circuit and Clothing+ Launch Peak+ Smart Garment Solution
  • Sensoria Unveils Integrated Wearable System for Runners
  • Microsoft Develops Smart Scarf
  • BeBop Sensors Unveils BeBop Wearable Smart Fabric Sensor
  • DuPont Launches Stretchable Electronic Ink Materials for Smart Clothing
  • Vimal Unveils Enhanced Smart Fabric
  • Lear Launches New Line-Up of Automotive Leather and Fabric

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • BAE Systems and ITL Partner for Connected Clothing
  • DuPont and Dow Chemical to Merge Operations
  • Cintas Teams Up with Google for Smart Workwear Project
  • Toray and NTT Partner for Commercializing Sensor Technology in Smart Clothing
  • Jabil Circuit Acquires Clothing+
  • Google and Levi Straus Partner for Smart Clothes Manufacturing
  • Tamicare to Mass Produce 3D Printed Smart Textiles
  • Ohmatex and Danfoss PolyPower Ink a Pact
  • Eleksen to Sell Patent Portfolio and Intellectual Property Assets
  • Tecnalia Develops Smart Textile Material
  • Nottingham Trent University Scientists Produce Advanced Prototype Garment

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • AiQ Smart Clothing, Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Clothing Plus Ltd. (Finland)
  • E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (US)
  • EXO2 (US)
  • Globe Manufacturing Company, LLC (US)
  • Intelligent Clothing Ltd. (UK)
  • Interactive Wear AG (Germany)
  • International Fashion Machines, Inc. (US)
  • Marktek, Inc. (US)
  • Milliken & Company (US)
  • Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (US)
  • Ohmatex ApS (Denmark)
  • Outlast Technologies LLC (US)
  • Schoeller Textiles AG (Switzerland)
  • Sensoria, Inc. (US)
  • Smartex s.r.l (Italy)
  • Textronics, Inc. (US)
  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
  • Vivonoetics (US)

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 74)

  • The United States (26)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (36)
  • - France (4)
  • - Germany (5)
  • - The United Kingdom (11)
  • - Italy (2)
  • - Spain (2)
  • - Rest of Europe (12)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
  • Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl75h9/smart_fabrics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire