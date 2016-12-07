Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyvinyl Chloride Market in Sweden: 2016-2020 Review" report to their offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about polyvinyl chloride market in Sweden covering period of 2010-2020. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about polyvinyl chloride market in Sweden covers:

manufacturers capacity, production volumes

company profiles

consumption structure, trends

end-users segments

prices

market forecast

Buying the report means:

availability of key statistics about polyvinyl chloride market in Sweden (historical and forecast)

allocation of country market players, their role in the market

provision of data on demand characteristics

identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF POLYVINYL CHLORIDE MARKET IN SWEDEN

2. CAPACITY IN SWEDEN

2.1. Nameplate capacity, shares in global and regional markets (2015)

3. POLYVINYL CHLORIDE SUPPLY IN SWEDEN

3.1. Sweden output in 2010-2015

3.2. Sweden production shares in global market and in regional market (2010-2015)

4. POLYVINYL CHLORIDE MANUFACTURERS

4.1. Polyvinyl Chloride manufacturers' profiles

4.2. Plants capacity, shares in local and world markets

5. POLYVINYL CHLORIDE DEMAND IN SWEDEN

5.1. Demand structure, consumption (2010-2015)

5.2. Sweden demand shares in regional market and in global market (2010-2015)

6. POLYVINYL CHLORIDE TRADE IN SWEDEN

6.1. Export, export share in production (recent years)

6.2. Import, import share in consumption (recent years)

6.3. Annual prices (recent years)

7. FUTURE TRENDS IN POLYVINYL CHLORIDE MARKET to 2020

7.1. General market forecast

7.2. Polyvinyl Chloride output forecast to 2020

7.3. Polyvinyl Chloride consumption forecast to 2020

8. SUPPLIERS IN SWEDEN

9. POLYVINYL CHLORIDE END-USERS IN SWEDEN

