MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - December 07, 2016) - HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, announced today that Boot Barn is now using HighJump' Warehouse Advantage warehouse management system (WMS) at its distribution center in Fontana, Calif. Boot Barn is the country's largest retail chain dedicated to western and work apparel, footwear and accessories.

With more than 200 stores in 30 states, Boot Barn reached a point where it needed a WMS to optimize its supply chain. The Fontana Distribution Center, a 200,000-square-foot facility, ships directly to stores with multiple weekly outbound orders.

"After opening our state-of-the-art Fontana facility last year, we sought a WMS that was just as innovative as our new distribution center," said Donald Petersen, vice president of supply chain and logistics at Boot Barn. "We required a highly flexible solution because, like any western boot and apparel retailer, our product and product lines are dynamic so we need flexibility in how we operate throughout the supply chain."

Boot Barn, founded in 1978, offers more than 8,000 styles of boots, jeans, shirts, hats, belts, jewelry and more from leading western, work and outdoor brands like Justin Boots, Ariat, Wrangler and Carhartt. Previous projects prove that HighJump's system will improve order accuracy and generate the top-to-bottom efficiency that leads to sizable long-term savings.

The company plans to roll out HighJump Warehouse Advantage at its other distribution centers in the future.

"It's outstanding to add a customer that has found success through both eCommerce and traditional retail channels," said Chad Collins, chief operating officer, HighJump. "HighJump's WMS is built for the omnichannel marketplace and has the scalability to keep pace with Boot Barn's growth. We look forward to building a strong, lasting partnership with Boot Barn as they implement our WMS at other facilities."

