Previously CEO, EMEA for Xaxis, Bidon Succeeds Brian Gleason in Top Spot; Gleason Moves to GroupM's [m]PLATFORM as Global CEO

Xaxis, the world's largest programmatic media and technology platform, announced today the promotion of Nicolas Bidon to serve as global president. Bidon was previously CEO, EMEA where he led Xaxis operations across the company's 25 markets in the region, including helping to drive growth for Xaxis specialist companies Light Reaction, Bannerconnect and plista. As global president, Bidon will be responsible for guiding Xaxis' overall company strategy, growth, client development and operational leadership across the regions. He succeeds Brian Gleason, who previously led Xaxis and is joining GroupM's just announced [m]PLATFORM as global CEO.

Prior to his role as CEO, EMEA, Bidon was global CEO of native ad specialist plista. At plista, Bidon led the company's integration into the Xaxis portfolio, relaunching it as the industry's most comprehensive offering for programmatic native advertising. He accelerated plista's international growth with successful new market launches in the U.S., Russia, China and Norway. Earlier, Bidon served as managing director, United Kingdom for Xaxis where he led three years of high double digit growth, establishing the UK as the company's second largest market globally.

"Nicolas has played an integral role in the Xaxis success story over the past four years and we are pleased to welcome his leadership as global president," said Brian Gleason, global CEO of [m]PLATFORM. "His extensive knowledge of the Xaxis business, proven leadership ability and experience developing and launching new programmatic products across global markets makes him an ideal choice for the position."

Bidon will lead Xaxis' continuing expansion of its proprietary technology and data offerings with an emphasis on addressability, accountability and performance. This includes growing the global footprint of its recently acquired digital retail unit, Triad Retail Media, the global leader in digital retail media that helps the world's leading retailers and brands create, manage and operate digital advertising programs. Triad narrows the gap between marketing and sales, empowering marketers to reach and engage consumers as they shop online. Announced in October, the Triad acquisition closed last week.

"Xaxis continues to set the standard for the programmatic industry when it comes to delivering performance, innovation and measurable results for our clients and I am honored for the opportunity to lead our extremely talented team in the next phase of our development," said Bidon. "Our mission has not changed: we aim to leverage our technology and data assets to deliver guaranteed ROI for brands, while making advertising more relevant and timely to consumers. We look forward to continuing to advance the state of the art in audience and performance driven media products to achieve that goal."

