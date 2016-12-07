OneTrust Launches U.S. Federal Agency Privacy Threshold Analysis (PTA) and Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Templates for IAPP Members





New privacy assessment templates to support U.S. federal agency privacy compliance, based on Department of Homeland Security

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --OneTrust, the leading privacy management software used by hundreds of organizations globally to comply with data privacy regulations and Privacy by Design, together with IAPP, the world's largest association of privacy professionals, announce the launch of the U.S. Federal Agency privacy threshold analysis (PTA) and privacy impact assessment (PIA) templates, now available for free for IAPP members via the IAPP-OneTrust comprehensive PIA platform.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161207/446604LOGO

"Privacy professionals working in theU.S.federal government haveincredibly important privacy work anduniquechallenges,butfew technological tools to address them," said IAPP President and CEO J.Trevor Hughes, CIPP. "We're excited to be able to offer these new templates to our many U.S. governmentmembersvia OneTrust to help them meet the new bar for privacy professionalism being set by the U.S. government with efforts like the Federal Privacy Council and OMB CircularA-130."

OneTrust automates the Privacy Threshold Analysis (PTA) and the Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) questionnaires, both of which are based on the Department of Homeland Security's public templates. The PTA will help U.S. federal agencies determine whether they will need to conduct a PIA or a System of Records Notice under the E-Government Act of 2002.

Jonathan Cantor, Acting Chief Privacy Officer of the Department of Homeland Security, noted that Federal government agencies have distinctive privacy needs and are required to adhere to stricter privacy standards than many other entities. While the Department of Homeland Security does not endorse specific products, Cantor noted that agencies typically rely on manual methods in their privacy processes.

The availability of the U.S. Federal Agency templates for IAPP members adds to the existing comprehensive privacy management solutions offered by OneTrust, in partnership with the IAPP. In September,the IAPP and OneTrust launched aComprehensive PIA Platform, and in November, the IAPP and OneTrust launched the EU Data Transfer Kit.

"The launch of the U.S. Federal Agency templates for IAPP further demonstrates our commitment to serving the unique needs of privacy professionals in specific sectors through a common technology platform," said OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday, CIPM, CIPP/US, CIPT. "The OneTrust product has been developed as a true community-driven collaboration with the IAPP's global privacy professionals contributing knowledge and best practices. The ability for OneTrust to execute and deliver free software tools to IAPP members based on this collaboration has made OneTrust the most comprehensive and the easiest-to-use privacy management software platform on the market."

To access the OneTrust U.S. Federal Agency Privacy Threshold Analysis and Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) templates for IAPP, please visit:

https://www.OneTrust.com/IAPP

IAPP members will have access to OneTrust's globally available support team as well as training webinars, jointly hosted by IAPP and OneTrust.

As their needs evolve, IAPP members can take advantage of OneTrust's integrated privacy management solutions by upgrading to advanced privacy impact assessment automation, data mapping automation, cookie compliance, and privacy shield capabilities, all within a single, comprehensive platform.

About OneTrust - OneTrust is the leading privacy management software platform used by hundreds of organizations globally to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and Privacy Shield. Our integrated technology-based solutions include privacy impact assessment automation, data mapping automation, website privacy monitoring, EU cookie compliance, and Privacy Shield verification. The OneTrust platform can be deployed in the cloud or on premise, and provides organizations with the flexibility to upgrade capabilities as their privacy program matures. OneTrust is based inAtlanta, GAandLondon, UK, and is backed by the founders of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and AirWatch ($1.54Bacq by VMWare). Find us online atwww.onetrust.com.

About the IAPP - The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the world's largest association of privacy professionals with more than 25,000 members across 83 countries. The IAPP is a not-for-profit association that helps to define and support the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available atwww.iapp.org.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Peterman

+1 (305) 281-7484

speterman@onetrust.com