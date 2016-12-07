PASADENA, CA--(Marketwired - December 07, 2016) - Beginning Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 through the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, the U.S. Air Force 70th Birthday celebration will kick off with the most comprehensive collection of Air Force technology and advanced military defense systems ever shared with the public at one event domestically. Visitors will have the opportunity to test their skill in various challenges and learn what it takes to become an Airman in the Air Force Performance Lab, fly an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), see the F-35 Lightning II Jet, and an MQ-1 up close, and climb into Rapid Strike for the ride of a lifetime during a simulated mission aboard an F-22 all at the 2nd annual Live on Green! New Year's Celebration.

This free family festival takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center, celebrating the iconic Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game, and will include activities, entertainment and attractions for the entire family. Visitors can explore more than 100,000 sq ft filled with the sounds of music from the Let Us Entertain You Stage, laughter from Toddler Play Area, an indoor beach volleyball court and the Los Angeles Rams' run, pass and punt inflatable obstacle courses all found in the Coaches' Challenge Family Fun Zone.

On Dec. 30, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (London and Rio Games / Women's Boxing Champion), Claressa Shields, will share her inspiring story of becoming an Olympic Champion at the age of 15, talking about the role she hopes to play in elevating the stature of Women's boxing and sharing the importance of eating healthy with everyone at Live on Green!

Everyone will enjoy the Celebrate the Extraordinary Pavilion where they will see the 128-year history of the iconic Rose Parade on display, enjoy the priceless parade memorabilia and be able to watch celebrated Rose Bowl Games from decades past. Guests can also climb into the driver's seat of the Live on Green! float on display at the entrance to Live on Green! to learn just how difficult it is to steer a 40,000 lb. decorated "floral masterpiece" 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard without being able to see anything but a pink stripe painted on the road as a guide!

Hungry? Visitors can enjoy a delicious snack or lunch from the Live on Green! Bistro presented by Dole. Take in the aroma of Zhenas' exotic teas while getting a complimentary shiatsu massage, or sip on a smoothie sample from the DOLE Smoothie Bar, and don't forget to grab some DOLE Whip!

For foodies, the Culinary Stage features Celebrity Chefs, including Chef Jamie Gwen and renowned mixologists as they entertain and enlighten guests on the ways to make entertaining and every day special. Lucky audience members may be asked to join them on stage to sous chef or sample!

Pasadena is already synonymous with celebrating the New Year and now, at Live on Green!, everyone can start the party early with a fun-filled day of discovery, entertainment and food starting at 9AM on Dec. 30 & 31 and running until 6PM. Jan. 1 the celebration takes place from Noon to 4PM.

This event is produced by HQ. For questions please contact Barbara Cocks at barbara.c@huertaquorum.com. For directions and the schedule of events, visit liveongreenpasadena.com, and come ready to ring in the New Year Pasadena style!

