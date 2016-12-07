Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2016) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Company") announces that the Company has signed an agreement with Timginn Exploration Limited to renew the TimGinn Property option agreement for a term of five years with an effective start date of January 1, 2017. McLaren can earn a 50 percent interest in the TimGinn property by spending $1.4 million over five years.

The TimGinn Property consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of 238 hectares (588 acres) in Tisdale Township in Central Timmins. The property is located to the north and adjacent to the Hollinger Mine property.

The agreement terms are as follows, on January 1, 2017 a payment of $5,000 cash plus $15,000 payable by way of common shares. In Year 1 make expenditure of $200,000 on property exploration by December 31, 2017. To continue to maintain to property option McLaren must spend $300,000 on property exploration in Year 2, Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 of the agreement.

