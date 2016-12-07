XRX Stock: Repeat of the Past?Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) stock is up 3.32% after the company announced its strategic plan. The company plans to lay off more workers after the company splits itself in half. The spin-off involves splitting up the printer-copier business segment from the contract services business segment. The new company being spun off will be called Conduent Inc.In most cases, companies use spin-offs in order to streamline business segments.XRX stock has not been the best-performing name, and management.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...