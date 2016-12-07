Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market Size Forecast By Type, By Application, And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The global preimplantation genetic testing market was valued at USD 129.3 million in 2015 and is expected to reach a value of USD 221.1 million by 2024. Growth in the number of offspring born with inherited conditions is a high impact rendering factor for growth of this market. Emergence of preimplantation genetic diagnosis for detection of nearly all genetically inherited conditions enables couples, who are carriers of such conditions, screen their embryos before transferring to uterus, and this is the primary driver of this industry.

Increase in adoption of IVF as a result of pregnancy-related complications is anticipated to drive demand for preimplantation genetic testing services. Women who are undergoing IVF are expected to undergo PGT cycles for prevention of inheritance of chromosomal abnormalities by offspring, which as a consequence is augmenting growth.

Europe accounted for the largest share with respect to revenue as a result of growing awareness about the scope of these diagnostic services for delivering genetically fit offspring. Also, developed infrastructure, rising investments by governmental bodies, and presence of key players in this region collectively encourage growth of this industry in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Genea Limited



Quest Diagnostics



Illumina Inc.



Natera Inc.



CooperSurgical Inc.



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



California Pacific Medical Center



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Igenomix



Reproductive Genetic Innovations LLC



CombiMatrix



Good Start Genetics Inc.



Bioarray S.L.



Reproductive Health Science Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Variables, Trends Scope

5 Market Categorization 1: Types Estimates Trend Analysis

6 Market Categorization 2: Application Estimates Trend Analysis

7 Market Categorization 3: Regional Estimates Trend Analysis, by Product Application

8 Competitive Landscape

