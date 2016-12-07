Global Distribution Transformers (Oil Filled & Dry Type) Strategic Business Report 2016 - Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Distribution Transformers in US$ Thousand by the following Equipment Class:



Oil Filled Distribution Transformers

Dry Type Distribution Transformers



The End-Use Sectors also analyzed in the report include



Utility

Non-Utility

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry

Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends

The Transformation of the Power Transmission and Distribution Technology over the Years

Global Market Outlook

Recovering Growth Fundamentals Present Optimistic Outlook for Distribution Transformers



2. COMPETITION

ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations

ABB's Portfolio of High-Efficiency Transformers

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up

Collaboration: A Buzzword in the Transformers Industry

Distribution Transformers Market Undergoes Consolidation

Green Solutions Take Precedence in Transformer Designs

Volatile Raw Material Costs Impact Distribution Transformer Pricing

Hardening Raw Material Prices Exert Significant Influence on Transformer Designs

Customer Loyalty: Imperative for Sustenance



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison

Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management

Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring

Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid

Connection between LV and MV Grids

Connection between Loads and MV Grid

Application between Distribution Grids



4. TRANSFORMER INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Technological Advances to Transform Distribution Transformers Design and Functionality

NoTable Smart Transformer Innovations

Intelligent Transformer Substations Improve Distribution Grid Stability

Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids

Advanced Design

Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers

Neutron Grating Interferometry for Transformers

ABB Unveils Transformer Intelligence

Modern Transformer Core Technology to Develop Low-Loss Transformers

Amorphous Core Helps to Reduce Iron Losses in Transformers

Completely Self-Protected (CSP) Transformers

Primary Fuse

Secondary Circuit Breaker

Surge Arrester



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Transformers: Definition

Architecture of Transformers

Transformer Failure

Reasons for Transformer Failure

Contaminants

Fault Currents

Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits

Corrosion

Electromagnetic Disturbances

Transformer Efficiency

Distribution Transformers

Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison

Classification of Distribution Transformers

Distribution Transformers by Insulation

Oil Filled Distribution Transformers

Dry Type Distribution Transformers

Distribution Transformers by Application

Uses of Distribution Transformers



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

ABB Launches Innovative Traction Transformer

Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Netze BW

GE Launches Next-Generation Transformer

ABB Unveils Micropole Distribution Transformer

GE's Digital Energy Unveils PROLEC-GE Solar Pad-Mounted Transformer

Powertech Transformers to Develop Shunt Reactor for South African Market



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ABB Receives Order to Supply Energy-Efficient Transformers

First Reserve to Take Over Crompton Greaves' International Transmission & Distribution Division

ABB Receives Order to Supply Special Transformers for Wind Turbines

MR Takes Over Majority Stake in CEDASPE power Srl.

Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Iraq

PPI to Divest Power Partners to OpenGate Capital

Hitachi HVB Changes Name to Hitachi T&D Solutions

Toshiba Receives Supply Order from Kenya Power & Lighting Company

SP Energy Networks Receives Order for Electric Distribution Transformers

IMEFY Receives ERDF Approval for Oil Immersed Distribution Transformers

CG Sells Canadian Power Transformer Business to PTI



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



