Global Distribution Transformers (Oil Filled & Dry Type) Strategic Business Report 2016 - Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Distribution Transformers - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Distribution Transformers in US$ Thousand by the following Equipment Class:
- Oil Filled Distribution Transformers
- Dry Type Distribution Transformers
The End-Use Sectors also analyzed in the report include
- Utility
- Non-Utility
The report profiles 145 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ASEA Brown Boveri (ABB) (Switzerland)
- ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)
- Bemag Transformer (Canada)
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)
- Bowers Electricals (UK)
- Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)
- DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)
- Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)
- Eaton Corporation (USA)
- EFACEC Group (Portugal)
- EMCO Ltd. (India)
- Emerson Industrial Automation (USA)
- Appleton Group (USA)
- ETEL Transformers Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Federal Pacific (USA)
- General Electric Company (USA)
- Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)
- Harmonics Limited (USA)
- Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Hubbell Incorporated (USA)
- Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group (South Korea)
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Imefy Group (Spain)
- IMP Power Limited (India)
- Marsons Limited (India)
- MGM Transformer Company (USA)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
- Jefferson Electric (USA)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corporation (Taiwan)
- Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA) (China)
- Technical Associates Ltd. (India)
- VanTran Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Wilson Power Solutions (UK)
- Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Distribution Transformers: Meeting the Distribution Needs of the Evolving Electric Power Industry
Deregulation and Its Impact on Power Sector: An Insight
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to T&D Network Trends
The Transformation of the Power Transmission and Distribution Technology over the Years
Global Market Outlook
Recovering Growth Fundamentals Present Optimistic Outlook for Distribution Transformers
2. COMPETITION
ABB: The Largest Transformer Company in the World Built by Path-breaking Innovations
ABB's Portfolio of High-Efficiency Transformers
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Competitive Pressures Continue to Build Up
Collaboration: A Buzzword in the Transformers Industry
Distribution Transformers Market Undergoes Consolidation
Green Solutions Take Precedence in Transformer Designs
Volatile Raw Material Costs Impact Distribution Transformer Pricing
Hardening Raw Material Prices Exert Significant Influence on Transformer Designs
Customer Loyalty: Imperative for Sustenance
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Smart Transformers Drive Steady Market Growth
Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution
Traditional Vs. Smart Transformers: A Comparison
Smart Transformers for Effective Power Loss Management
Smart Distribution Transformers: Vital to Asset Monitoring
Spiraling Smart Grid Technologies Spend: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Smart Transformers
Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids
Major Applications of Smart Transformers in the Smart Grid
Connection between LV and MV Grids
Connection between Loads and MV Grid
Application between Distribution Grids
4. TRANSFORMER INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Technological Advances to Transform Distribution Transformers Design and Functionality
NoTable Smart Transformer Innovations
Intelligent Transformer Substations Improve Distribution Grid Stability
Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids
Advanced Design
Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers
Neutron Grating Interferometry for Transformers
ABB Unveils Transformer Intelligence
Modern Transformer Core Technology to Develop Low-Loss Transformers
Amorphous Core Helps to Reduce Iron Losses in Transformers
Completely Self-Protected (CSP) Transformers
Primary Fuse
Secondary Circuit Breaker
Surge Arrester
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Transformers: Definition
Architecture of Transformers
Transformer Failure
Reasons for Transformer Failure
Contaminants
Fault Currents
Usage beyond Stipulated Thermal Limits
Corrosion
Electromagnetic Disturbances
Transformer Efficiency
Distribution Transformers
Power Transformers and Distribution Transformers: A Comparison
Classification of Distribution Transformers
Distribution Transformers by Insulation
Oil Filled Distribution Transformers
Dry Type Distribution Transformers
Distribution Transformers by Application
Uses of Distribution Transformers
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
ABB Launches Innovative Traction Transformer
Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Netze BW
GE Launches Next-Generation Transformer
ABB Unveils Micropole Distribution Transformer
GE's Digital Energy Unveils PROLEC-GE Solar Pad-Mounted Transformer
Powertech Transformers to Develop Shunt Reactor for South African Market
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ABB Receives Order to Supply Energy-Efficient Transformers
First Reserve to Take Over Crompton Greaves' International Transmission & Distribution Division
ABB Receives Order to Supply Special Transformers for Wind Turbines
MR Takes Over Majority Stake in CEDASPE power Srl.
Siemens Receives Order to Supply Distribution Transformers to Iraq
PPI to Divest Power Partners to OpenGate Capital
Hitachi HVB Changes Name to Hitachi T&D Solutions
Toshiba Receives Supply Order from Kenya Power & Lighting Company
SP Energy Networks Receives Order for Electric Distribution Transformers
IMEFY Receives ERDF Approval for Oil Immersed Distribution Transformers
CG Sells Canadian Power Transformer Business to PTI
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 145 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 182)
- The United States (31)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (44)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (6)
- - The United Kingdom (3)
- - Italy (5)
- - Spain (4)
- - Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (80)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (8)
- Middle East (8)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mnrfng/distribution
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716