Research and Markets - Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Growth at 5% CAGR by 2020 With Carrier, EPTA & Metalfrio Solutions Dominating

The report forecasts the global refrigerated display cases market to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refrigerated display cases market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the worldwide retail sales of the two types of RDC in the market which include plug-in RDCs and remote RDCs.

The use of LED lighting in RDCs is gaining momentum as fluorescent lighting used in RDCs consumes more electricity and incurs higher operating costs. A backdrop of fluorescent light consumes extra energy but diffuses lights and creates glare and shadows. These lights also increase the overall maintenance costs. In contrast, LED lights reduce the load on RDCs.

According to the report, the demographic and social trends are putting pressure on the economy for food and shelter. The economy will see significant changes in the way frozen foods are perceived by the consumers. The rising demand for frozen food prompts supermarkets and other retail outlets to store these products. This will, in turn, increase the need for RDCs in these outlets to drive product sales through visual appeal.

Further, the report states that RDCs have the highest energy consumption compared with other commercial refrigerators. RDCs also require larger floor space to store and display products, which makes the installation of RDCs highly costly. So, other types of commercial refrigeration equipment such as chest coolers and beverage coolers pose a threat to the market share of RDCs.

Key vendors:

AHT Cooling Systems

Carrier

EPTA

Metalfrio Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by geography

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

