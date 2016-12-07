

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reports on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks continue to roll out Wednesday, with multiple news outlets saying Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt has been chosen to head the Environmental Protection Agency.



Pruitt, who is said to have close ties to the energy industry, has filed several lawsuits challenging EPA regulations since becoming Oklahoma's top prosecutor in 2011.



A biography on the Oklahoma Attorney General's official website describes Pruitt as 'a leading advocate against the EPA's activist agenda.'



The biography also notes that Pruitt established Oklahoma's first federalism unit to combat unwarranted regulation and overreach by the federal government.



NBC News said Pruitt's nomination would be the clearest sign yet that Trump will pursue an agenda that could undo President Barack Obama's climate change legacy.



The news that Trump intends to nominate Pruitt has subsequently drawn considerable criticism from environmentalists and Democratic lawmakers.



'Nominating a climate denier to run the Environmental Protection Agency is offensive,' Senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said in a post on Twitter. 'I will do everything I can to stop this.'



