MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2017, ended October 31, 2016.

Highlights

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- In millions of Canadian Q2-17 Q2-16 YTD-17 YTD-16 dollars(except loss per share) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $79.9 $84.7 $149.0 $168.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 16.1 23.3 31.2 44.9 As percentage of revenue 20.1% 27.5% 21.0% 26.6% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA(1) 4.4 10.9 8.2 22.2 As percentage of revenue 5.5% 12.9% 5.5% 13.2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss (9.8) (5.3) (19.5) (16.5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss per share (0.12) (0.07) (0.24) (0.21) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1)Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding restructuring charge (see "non-GAAP financial measures") -- Revenue up 16% over the last 3 months. -- Quarterly revenue was $79.9 million, down 6% from the $84.7 million recorded for the same quarter last year. -- Gross margin percentage for the quarter was 20.1%, compared to 27.5% for the corresponding period last year. -- Net loss was $9.8 million or $0.12 per share for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $5.3 million or $0.07 per share for the prior year quarter.

"We continued to see an increase in activity, with revenue increasing 16% over the last three months as demand for our services has improved in all of our regions around the globe," said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc. "Half of the recent increase in activity came from a resurgence of junior mining projects given recent mineral financings."

"The recent increase in revenue came from improved rig utilization as pricing remains very competitive. Margins were impacted by mobilization, training and repair costs incurred to meet this increased demand."

"The Company's net cash position (net of debt) continues to be positive at $26.3 million. The decrease this quarter is due to working capital requirements related to the increased activity, payment of the Taurus contingent consideration of $3.9 million and capital expenditures of $4.8 million, adding two new rigs to our fleet," added Mr. Larocque.

"We continue to focus our efforts on getting prepared for a potential increase in activity. At the moment, most senior and intermediate mining companies are still working through their mining plans for calendar 2017. The recent increase in base metal prices, combined with recent mineral financings, are positive signs going into 2017, however, the recent volatility in gold prices following the U.S. election results makes it difficult to predict activity levels over the next year. The Company's financial strength allows it to invest in safety, to maintain its equipment in good condition, and to retain many of its skilled employees, strategically positioning us to react quickly when the industry recovers."

"It is important to note that we are now in our third quarter, traditionally the weakest quarter of our fiscal year, as mining and exploration companies shut down, often for extended periods over the holiday season. At this time, most senior and intermediate companies are still working through their budget process and have yet to decide on post-holiday start-up dates. As usual, due to the time it takes to mobilize once new contracts are awarded, a slow pace of start-ups is expected in January and February, which will impact overall third quarter revenue and margins.

Second quarter ended October 31, 2016

Total revenue for the quarter was $79.9 million, down 5.7% from revenue of $84.7 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter was negligible on both revenue and net earnings, when compared to the effective rates for the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada-U.S. drilling operations decreased by 10% to $50.6 million compared to the same period last year. The increase in revenue from the US operations was more than offset by the decrease from the Canadian operations.

South and Central American revenue was down 4% to $16.2 million for the quarter, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease came primarily from the Mexican and Argentine operations.

Asian and African operations reported revenue of $13.1 million, up 12% from the same period last year. Both Asia and Africa showed improvement, which was partially offset by the closure in the Southern African operation and political uncertainty around mining laws in the Philippines.

The overall gross margin percentage for the quarter was 20.1%, down from 27.5% for the same period last year. Pricing pressure and higher repair costs continued to impact margins in the current quarter.

General and administrative costs were up $0.1 million at $10.9 million compared to the same quarter last year. The Company continues to control its general and administrative costs across all operations.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $0.8 million compared to an expense of $2.4 million for the prior year period. The tax expense for the quarter was impacted by non-tax affected losses and non-deductible expenses, while incurring taxes in profitable branches.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this news release, the Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA, excluding restructuring charges. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring the financial performance of the Company. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, such as, but not limited to, those relating to worldwide demand for gold and base metals and overall commodity prices, the level of activity in the minerals and metals industry and the demand for the Company's services, the Canadian and international economic environments, the Company's ability to attract and retain customers and to manage its assets and operating costs, sources of funding for its clients, particularly for junior mining companies, competitive pressures, currency movements, which can affect the Company's revenue in Canadian dollars, the geographic distribution of the Company's operations, the impact of operational changes, changes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates (including changes in regulation), failure by counterparties to fulfill contractual obligations, and other factors as may be set forth, as well as objectives or goals, and including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition to exist or occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements by reason of factors such as, but not limited to, the factors set out in the discussion on pages 15 to 18 of the 2016 Annual Report entitled "General Risks and Uncertainties", and such other documents as available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, including those statements that are incorporated by reference herein, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world's largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. To support its customers' varied exploration drilling requirements, Major Drilling maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides all types of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling and a variety of drilling-related mine services.

Financial statements are attached.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended October 31 October 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------ TOTAL REVENUE $ 79,913 $ 84,667 $ 149,002 $ 168,601 DIRECT COSTS 63,825 61,356 117,773 123,673 ------------------------------------------------ GROSS PROFIT 16,088 23,311 31,229 44,928 ------------------------------------------------ OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 10,902 10,805 21,531 21,445 Other expenses 920 813 1,643 1,881 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 27 285 185 (2,339) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (126) 558 (300) 1,726 Finance costs 97 81 144 151 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 12,540 12,670 24,496 24,928 Amortization of intangible assets 654 976 1,304 1,934 Restructuring charge (note 11) - 59 - 6,491 ------------------------------------------------ 25,014 26,247 49,003 56,217 ------------------------------------------------ LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (8,926) (2,936) (17,774) (11,289) ------------------------------------------------ INCOME TAX - PROVISION (RECOVERY) (note 7) Current 2,043 3,588 5,728 6,472 Deferred (1,212) (1,175) (3,963) (1,232) ------------------------------------------------ 831 2,413 1,765 5,240 ------------------------------------------------ NET LOSS $ (9,757) $ (5,349) $ (19,539) $ (16,529) ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ LOSS PER SHARE (note 8) Basic $ (0.12) $ (0.07) $ (0.24) $ (0.21) ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Diluted $ (0.12) $ (0.07) $ (0.24) $ (0.21) ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Earnings (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended October 31 October 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------ NET LOSS $ (9,757) $ (5,349) $ (19,539) $ (16,529) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations (net of tax) 8,816 (668) 20,184 20,297 Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives (net of tax) (152) 4 (289) 4 ------------------------------------------------ COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) EARNINGS $ (1,093) $ (6,013) $ 356 $ 3,772 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six months ended October 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Share- Foreign based Retained currency Share payments translation capital Reserves reserve earnings reserve Total ------------------------------------------------------------ BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2015 $ 239,726 $ 24 $ 17,234 $152,764 $ 50,644 $460,392 Share-based payments reserve - - 528 - - 528 Dividends - - (1,603) - (1,603) ------------------------------------------------------------ 239,726 24 17,762 151,161 50,644 459,317 ------------------------------------------------------------ Comprehensive earnings: Net loss - - - (16,529) - (16,529) Unrealized gain on foreign currency translations - - - - 20,297 20,297 Unrealized gain on derivatives - 4 - - - 4 ------------------------------------------------------------ Total comprehensive earnings - 4 - (16,529) 20,297 3,772 ------------------------------------------------------------ BALANCE AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2015 $ 239,726 $ 28 $ 17,762 $134,632 $ 70,941 $463,089 ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2016 $ 239,726 $ 326 $ 18,317 $105,876 $ 61,896 $426,141 Share-based payments reserve - - 477 - - 477 ------------------------------------------------------------ 239,726 326 18,794 105,876 61,896 426,618 ------------------------------------------------------------ Comprehensive earnings: Net loss - - - (19,539) - (19,539) Unrealized gain on foreign currency translations - - - - 20,184 20,184 Unrealized loss on derivatives - (289) - - - (289) ------------------------------------------------------------ Total comprehensive earnings - (289) - (19,539) 20,184 356 ------------------------------------------------------------ BALANCE AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2016 $ 239,726 $ 37 $ 18,794 $ 86,337 $ 82,080 $426,974 ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended October 31 October 31 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before income tax $ (8,926) $ (2,936) $ (17,774) $ (11,289) Operating items not involving cash Depreciation and amortization 13,194 13,646 25,800 26,862 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 27 285 185 (2,339) Share-based payments reserve 187 265 477 528 Restructuring charge - - - 5,045 Finance costs recognized in loss before income tax 97 81 144 151 ------------------------------------------------ 4,579 11,341 8,832 18,958 Changes in non-cash operating working capital items (1,742) (1,774) (9,366) (2,870) Finance costs paid (97) (79) (144) (151) Income taxes paid (2,110) (1,414) (2,745) (5,532) ------------------------------------------------ Cash flow from (used in) operating activities 630 8,074 (3,423) 10,405 ------------------------------------------------ FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt (1,681) (1,897) (3,753) (3,681) Dividends paid - - (1,603) ------------------------------------------------ Cash flow used in financing activities (1,681) (1,897) (3,753) (5,284) ------------------------------------------------ INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisition (note 10) (3,881) (1,783) (3,881) (1,783) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (net of direct financing) (note 6) (4,794) (3,830) (7,571) (7,095) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 265 151 1,437 6,020 ------------------------------------------------ Cash flow used in investing activities (8,410) (5,462) (10,015) (2,858) ------------------------------------------------ Effect of exchange rate changes 748 287 1,870 2,418 ------------------------------------------------ (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (8,713) 1,002 (15,321) 4,681 CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 43,620 48,576 50,228 44,897 ------------------------------------------------ CASH, END OF THE PERIOD $ 34,907 $ 49,578 $ 34,907 $ 49,578 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Major Drilling Group International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As at October 31, 2016 and April 30, 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) October 31, 2016 April 30, 2016 ---------------------------------------- ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 34,907 $ 50,228 Trade and other receivables 71,263 55,829 Note receivable 467 457 Income tax receivable 5,562 7,513 Inventories 84,241 74,144 Prepaid expenses 6,304 2,498 ---------------------------------------- 202,744 190,669 NOTE RECEIVABLE 1,295 1,531 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 234,234 240,703 DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS 13,380 9,564 GOODWILL 58,258 57,641 INTANGIBLE ASSETS 1,988 3,193 ---------------------------------------- $ 511,899 $ 503,301 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 47,807 $ 34,068 Income tax payable 2,628 1,859 Current portion of contingent consideration 4,466 3,000 Current portion of long-term debt 3,132 5,288 ---------------------------------------- 58,033 44,215 CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION - 5,347 LONG-TERM DEBT 5,507 6,936 DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES 21,385 20,662 ---------------------------------------- 84,925 77,160 ---------------------------------------- SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 239,726 239,726 Reserves 37 326 Share-based payments reserve 18,794 18,317 Retained earnings 86,337 105,876 Foreign currency translation reserve 82,080 61,896 ---------------------------------------- 426,974 426,141 ---------------------------------------- $ 511,899 $ 503,301 ---------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------

MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2016 AND 2015 (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information)

1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (the "Company") is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and has its head office at 111 St. George Street, Suite 100, Moncton, NB, Canada. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The principal source of revenue consists of contract drilling for companies primarily involved in mining and mineral exploration. The Company has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Statement of compliance

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and using the accounting policies as outlined in the Company's annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2016.

On December 7, 2016, the Board of Directors authorized the financial statements for issue.

Basis of consolidation

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed, or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee.

The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of during the period are included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations from the effective date of acquisition or up to the effective date of disposal, as appropriate.

Intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated on consolidation, where appropriate.

Basis of preparation

These Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared based on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value, using the same accounting policies and methods of computation as presented in the Company's annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2016.

3. APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED IFRS

The following IASB standards, now in effect, have had no significant impact on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements:

IFRS 10 (amended) Consolidated Financial Statements

IFRS 11 (amended) Joint Arrangements - Accounting for Acquisitions of Interests in Joint Operations

IAS 1 (amended) Presentation of Financial Statements

IAS 16 (amended) Property, Plant and Equipment

IAS 28 (amended) Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures

IAS 38 (amended) Intangible Assets

The Company has not applied the following revised IASB standards that have been issued, but are not yet effective:

IFRS 2 (as amended in 2016) Share-based Payment(i)

IFRS 9 (as amended in 2014) Financial Instruments(i)

IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers(i)

IFRS 16 Leases(ii)

IAS 7 (amended) Statement of Cash Flows(iii)

IAS 12 (amended) Income Taxes(iii)

(i)Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2018, with earlier application permitted. (ii)Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2019, with earlier application permitted. (iii)Effective for annual periods beginning on or after January 1, 2017, with earlier application permitted.

The adoption of the above standards is not expected to have a significant impact on the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements.

4. KEY SOURCES OF ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTY AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS

The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that are not readily apparent from other sources, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised, if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods, if the revision affects both current and future periods. Significant areas requiring the use of management estimates relate to the useful lives of property, plant and equipment for depreciation purposes, property, plant and equipment and inventory valuation, determination of income and other taxes, assumptions used in the compilation of share-based payments, fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions, amounts recorded as accrued liabilities, contingent consideration and allowance for doubtful accounts, and impairment testing of goodwill and intangible assets.

The Company applied judgment in determining the functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries, the determination of cash-generating units ("CGUs"), the degree of componentization of property, plant and equipment, and the recognition of provisions and accrued liabilities.

5. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

The third quarter (November to January) is normally the Company's weakest quarter due to the shutdown of mining and exploration activities, often for extended periods over the holiday season.

6. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Capital expenditures for the three months ended October 31, 2016 were $4,829 (2015 - $6,523) and for the six months ended October 31, 2016 were $7,606 (2015 - $11,759). The Company obtained direct financing of $35 for the three and six months ended October 31, 2016 (2015 - $2,693 and $4,664, respectively).

7. INCOME TAXES

The income tax provision for the period can be reconciled to accounting loss as follows:

Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 ------------------------------------------------ Loss before income tax $ (8,926) $ (2,936) $ (17,774) $ (11,289) ------------------------------------------------ Statutory Canadian corporate income tax rate 27% 27% 27% 27% Expected income tax recovery based on statutory rate (2,410) (793) (4,799) (3,048) Non-recognition of tax benefits related to losses 1,342 1412 2,549 4,673 Other foreign taxes paid 82 179 373 632 Rate variances in foreign jurisdictions 483 372 620 79 Permanent differences 1,158 1,009 2,328 2,555 Other 176 234 694 349 ------------------------------------------------ Income tax provision recognized in net loss $ 831 $ 2,413 $ 1,765 $ 5,240 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------

The Company periodically assesses its liabilities and contingencies for all tax years open to audit based upon the latest information available. For those matters where it is probable that an adjustment will be made, the Company records its best estimate of these tax liabilities, including related interest charges. Inherent uncertainties exist in estimates of tax contingencies due to changes in tax laws. While management believes they have adequately provided for the probable outcome of these matters, future results may include favorable or unfavorable adjustments to these estimated tax liabilities in the period the assessments are made, or resolved, or when the statutes of limitations lapse.

8. LOSS PER SHARE

All of the Company's earnings are attributable to common shares therefore net loss is used in determining loss per share.

Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 ------------------------------------------------ Net loss $ (9,757) $ (5,349) $ (19,539) $ (16,529) ------------------------------------------------ Weighted average number of shares - basic and diluted (000's) 80,137 80,137 80,137 80,137 ------------------------------------------------ Loss per share: Basic $ (0.12) $ (0.07) $ (0.24) $ (0.21) Diluted $ (0.12) $ (0.07) $ (0.24) $ (0.21)

The total number of shares outstanding on October 31, 2016 was 80,136,884 (2015 - 80,136,884).

9. SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company's operations are divided into the following three geographic segments, corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in the Company's annual Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2016. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before finance costs, general corporate expenses and income taxes. Data relating to each of the Company's reportable segments is presented as follows:

Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 ------------------------------------------------ Revenue Canada - U.S.(i) $ 50,645 $ 56,056 $ 94,442 $ 107,087 South and Central America 16,169 16,924 29,665 37,405 Asia and Africa 13,099 11,687 24,895 24,109 ------------------------------------------------ $ 79,913 $ 84,667 $ 149,002 $ 168,601 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ (Loss) earnings from operations Canada - U.S. $ (508) $ 3,511 $ (3,826) $ 4,337 South and Central America (4,691) (1,212) (6,591) (7) Asia and Africa (1,667) (2,369) (3,292) (10,874) ------------------------------------------------ (6,866) (70) (13,709) (6,544) Finance costs 97 81 144 151 General corporate expenses(ii) 1,963 2,785 3,921 4,594 Income tax 831 2,413 1,765 5,240 ------------------------------------------------ Net loss $ (9,757) $ (5,349) $ (19,539) $ (16,529) ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ (i)Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $22,260 and $30,548 for Canadian operations for the three months ended October 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively, and $42,200 and $62,220 for the six months ended October 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively. (ii)General corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices and stock options. Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 ------------------------------------------------ Capital expenditures Canada - U.S. $ 2,394 $ 5,632 $ 3,753 $ 9,669 South and Central America 2,085 726 3,055 1,412 Asia and Africa 350 165 798 678 ------------------------------------------------ Total capital expenditures $ 4,829 $ 6,523 $ 7,606 $ 11,759 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ Q2 2017 Q2 2016 YTD 2017 YTD 2016 ------------------------------------------------ Depreciation and amortization Canada - U.S. $ 7,304 $ 6,925 $ 14,437 $ 13,649 South and Central America 3,232 2,924 6,341 6,439 Asia and Africa 1,977 3,422 3,988 6,026 Unallocated and corporate assets 681 375 1,034 748 ------------------------------------------------ Total depreciation and amortization $ 13,194 $ 13,646 $ 25,800 $ 26,862 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------ October 31, 2016 April 30, 2016 ---------------------------------------- Identifiable assets Canada - U.S.(i) $ 227,266 $ 223,606 South and Central America 152,716 138,961 Asia and Africa 101,303 95,554 Unallocated and corporate assets 30,614 45,180 ---------------------------------------- Total identifiable assets $ 511,899 $ 503,301 ---------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------- (i)Canada - U.S. includes property, plant and equipment at October 31, 2016 of $63,459 (April 30, 2016 - $70,527) for Canadian operations.

10. BUSINESS ACQUISITION

During the current quarter, the Company made the second payment on the contingent consideration arising out of the Taurus Drilling Services acquisition, for $3,881 (2015 - $1,783).

11. RESTRUCTURING CHARGE

During the previous year, due to ongoing market difficulties in the Republic of South Africa and Namibia, the Company decided to close its operations in those countries.

These restructuring initiatives generated impairment losses calculated based on the determination of the fair value of assets less cost of disposal. Fair value was determined through the use of industry knowledge and specialists.

The costs related to these initiatives were recorded as part of the restructuring charge for a total of $59 and $6,491 for the three and six months ended October 31, 2015, respectively. For the three months ended October 31, 2015, the amount consists of employee severance charges of $59. For the six months ended October 31, 2015, the amount includes an impairment charge of $3,479 relating to property, plant and equipment; a write-down of $1,304 to reduce inventory to net realizable value; employee severance charges of $446 and other non-cash charges of $262 along with a charge of $1,000 relating to the cost of winding down operations.

12. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Fair value

The carrying values of cash, trade and other receivables, demand credit facility and trade and other payables approximate their fair value due to the relatively short period to maturity of the instruments. The carrying value of long-term debt approximates its fair value as most debts carry variable interest rates, and the remaining fixed rate debts have been acquired recently and their carrying value continues to reflect fair value. The fair value of the interest rate swap included in long-term debt is measured using quoted interest rates. Contingent consideration is recorded at fair value and is classified as level 2 in accordance with the fair value hierarchy.

-- Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; -- Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices); and -- Level 3 - inputs for the assets or liabilities that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

There were no transfers of amounts between Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 financial instruments for the quarter ended October 31, 2016. Additionally, there are no financial instruments classified as Level 3.

The fair value hierarchy requires the use of observable market inputs whenever such inputs exist. A financial instrument is classified to the lowest level of the hierarchy for which a significant input has been considered in measuring fair value.

Credit risk

As at October 31, 2016, 84.6% (April 30, 2016 - 85.9%) of the Company's trade receivables were aged as current and 1.7% (April 30, 2016 - 7.2%) of the trade receivables were impaired.

The movements in the allowance for impairment of trade receivables during the six month periods were as follows:

October 31, 2016 October 31, 2015 ---------------------------------------- Opening balance $ 3,554 $ 4,204 Increase in impairment allowance 642 801 Recovery of amounts previously impaired (63) (191) Write-off charged against allowance (3,127) (206) Foreign exchange translation differences 49 113 ---------------------------------------- Ending balance $ 1,055 $ 4,721 ---------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------

Foreign currency risk

As at October 31, 2016, the most significant carrying amounts of net monetary assets that: (i) are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective Company subsidiary; (ii) cause foreign exchange rate exposure; and (iii) may include intercompany balances with other subsidiaries, including the impact on earnings before income taxes ("EBIT"), if the corresponding rate changes by 10%, are as follows:

Rate Variance CFA/USD USD/CAD ARS/USD USD/AUD USD/CLP ------------------------------------------------------------ Exposure $ 2,412 $ 2,072 $ 1,233 $ 818 $ (1,330) EBIT impact +10% 268 230 137 91 (148) Rate Variance IDR/USD Other ------------------------------------------------------------ Exposure $ (1,433) $ 796 EBIT impact +10% (159) 89

Liquidity risk

The following table details contractual maturities for the Company's financial liabilities.

1 year 2-3 years 4-5 years Total ------------------------------------------------ Trade and other payables $ 47,807 $ - $ - $ 47,807 Contingent consideration 4,466 - - 4,466 Long-term debt (interest included) 3,290 3,824 1,942 9,056 ------------------------------------------------ $ 55,563 $ 3,824 $ 1,942 $ 61,329 ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------

