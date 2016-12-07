LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/07/16 -- Correctional Service Canada

On December 6, 2016, at about 8:20 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Drummond Institution, a medium security federal penitentiary in Drummondville.

The items seized included 648 grams of marijuana, 190 grams of hashish, 268 grams of tobacco, three packs of rolling paper and one lighter. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $88,288.

Drummond Institution was placed on lockdown to allow staff to conduct a general search. The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates.

Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

The Surete du Quebec has been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ions scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions to receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

The CSC introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

