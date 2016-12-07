

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Thursday, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



On tap are final Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, as well as October current account data and November bank lending figures and eco survey results.



GDP is expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year; last month's preliminary reading called for a 0.5 percent quarterly gain and a 2.2 percent yearly increase.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.545 trillion yen, down from 1.821 trillion yen in September. Bank lending is expected to climb 2.5 percent, up from 2.4 percent in October. The eco watchers survey for current conditions came in at 46.2 in October, while the outlook was at 49.0.



Australia will release October trade data, with forecasts suggesting a trade deficit of A$610 million following the A$1.227 billion shortfall in September.



China will see November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 1.8 percent on year after slipping 1.4 percent in October. Exports are called lower by 5.0 percent after falling 7.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $46.90 billion, down from 49.06 billion a month earlier.



The Philippines will provide October trade data; in September, imports were worth $7.10 billion and exports were at $5.21 billion for a trade deficit of $1.89 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX