Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2016) - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT) (OTC Pink: VRTHF) (FSE: 2VP), an emerging discovery and IP development company, is pleased to announce that as of December 7th, 2016, its common shares are accepted for continuous trading on the electronic trading platform XETRA® on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 2VP. Veritas Pharma's management expects that a listing through Xetra® will provide higher liquidity and more efficient market pricing for the company's common shares.

Veritas CEO, Dr. Franciosi, stated "this is a very exciting development and we are proud to be accepted for trading on the Xetra® platform. Xetra® is a more senior European trading venue and I believe that this will be an important step in introducing our company to a wider range of qualified retail and institutional investors."

About Xetra®

Xetra® is an all-electronic trading system based in Frandkfurt, Germany. It was launched in 1997 and is operated by the Deutsche Börse. Eventhough Xetra® was originally designed for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, it has since expanded to various European exchanges. Xetra® trading venue supports more than 90 percent of all shares trading within Germany.1 Xetra®, through its platform, offers increased visibility for order depths and offers trading of stocks, funds, bonds, warrants, and commodities. "In addition to the Frankfurt trading platform, international partner exchanges also use its trading technology, including the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, the Irish Stock Exchange and the Malta Stock Exchange and Wiener Börse AG. The world's largest exchange network connects 4,000 traders from 16 European countries plus Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates."1

About Veritas Pharma Inc.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging-stage pharmaceutical and IP development company, who, through Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd. (CTL), is advancing the science behind medical cannabis. It is the Company's aim, through its investment in CTL, to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for clinical data to support medical marijuana claims. CTL's unique value proposition uses a low-cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value, and speed-to-market. Veritas investment in CTL is led by a strong management team, bringing together veteran academic pharmacologists, anesthetists & chemists. The company's commercial mission is to patent protect CTL's IP (cultivars & strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion dollar global markets.

About Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd.

CTL is a private company owned by a unique group of chemists, pharmacologists, and other medical professionals. With offices located on the campus of the University of British Columbia, CTL has obtained permission from Health Canada to conduct research on cannabis strains. CTL has entered a funding agreement with Veritas where, upon advancing $1.5 million to CTL, Veritas will earn an 80% ownership interest in CTL. Although Veritas has advanced $750,000 to CTL, no ownership interest will be earned by Veritas until the entire $1.5 million is received. CTL has also entered a licensing agreement with Veritas, licensing Veritas to market all products developed by CTL.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company which trades in three countries including Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.

For more information, please visit our website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors; Veritas Pharma Inc.

"Dr. Lui Franciosi"

Dr. Lui Franciosi

Chief Executive Officer

1. Xetra, Deutsche Börse. "Deutsche Börse Xetra - Reference Market". www.xetra.com. Retrieved 2016-12-07.



Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.veritaspharmainc.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com

Investor and Public Relations Contact

Veritas Pharma Inc.

Sam Eskandari

Telephone: +1.416.918.6785

Email: ir@veritaspharmainc.com

Website: www.veritaspharmainc.com

The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.