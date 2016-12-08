Novetta Certifies EyeLock Iris Authentication Performance

Independent test results affirm capabilities in accuracy, performance and usability

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC,a market leader in iris-based identity authentication solutions, today released test results from Novetta, a leader in advanced analytics technology and independent biometric testing. EyeLock engaged Novetta to evaluate EyeLock's EN2 iris authentication module, hardware, and software stack for enrollment rates, enrollment duration, and matching accuracy. The EyeLock iris authentication module is a self-contained iris enrollment and authentication system that is offered as a complete reference design and can be customized for individual applications. The study was conducted to certify EyeLock performance supporting planned global deployments in response to the accelerated growth of biometrics and significant demand for iris technology across IoT market segments.

Biometric technology has become the gold standard for identity authentication across critical infrastructure, IoT devices, automotive, border control, healthcare, banking and other market segments. As various biometric methods become more pervasive, there is an increasing need to benchmark performance and accuracy as a measure for establishing trust and long term-value. EyeLock recognizes the trend towards multi-modal utilization of biometrics and continues to architect technology solutions that enable maximum flexibility and rapid implementation in the most secure environments.

EyeLock's technology provides an unprecedented level of convenience and security with unmatched biometric accuracy, making it the most proven way to authenticate identity aside from DNA. EyeLock's proprietary iris authentication technology looks at more than 240 unique iris characteristics and provides a fast, user-friendly experience. EyeLock is one of the only biometric companies in the world to own and control the entire software and algorithm stack, providing patented approaches to dual-eye authentication, an unmatched security architecture and anti-spoofing technology.

Novetta tested the accuracy, performance and usability of the EyeLock EN2 module with a population of more than 1,200 participants who had no previous experience with iris recognition technology.

Key Performance Results:

EyeLock's EN2 module matching results meet or exceed competing iris authentication solutions with similar form factors.

EyeLock algorithm performance for enrollment speed and matching capability compare favorably to other commercially available offerings.

EyeLock's EN2 module surpasses a 1 in 1.5 million transactional False Match Rate for a single iris.

EyeLock's EN2 module achieved less than 1% False Reject Rate for a single iris.

"EyeLock has attracted top tier talent and built a team that has established a reputation for delivering unmatched speed, accuracy and ability to authenticate at distances that exceed traditional market standards," said Jim Demitrieus, EyeLock's CEO. "Novetta's test results affirm EyeLock's position as a market leader with strong competitive advantages that enable winning results."

"Novetta tested the EyeLock EN2 module utilizing our biometric performance testing methodology to deliver statistical and observational results. Our test concludes that the EyeLock EN2 compares favorably among low cost and/or small form factor iris recognition solutions in terms of accuracy and usability," said Michael Thieme, VP of Identity Intelligence, Novetta. "We view this as a significant technological breakthrough. The biometric sector is at an inflection point and we see a dramatic increase in utilization of biometric technologies, including iris authentication, in the near term. EyeLock's test results are indicative of the level of technical innovation taking place in the industry at large, driving biometric adoption across applications, devices and infrastructure."

About EyeLock

EyeLock LLC, a majority owned subsidiary of VoxxInternational Corporation, is an acknowledged leader in advancediris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID' technology. Iris authentication is highlysecure because no two irises are alike andthe iris is the most accurate human identifierother than DNA.The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and patents pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of security EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely lowfalse acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. As a sponsor member of the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a safer and more secure digital presence for consumers, EyeLock is dedicated to advancing digital privacy and next generation security.

