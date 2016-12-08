

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was revised down to +0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's final reading.



That missed expectations for 0.5 percent, which would have been unrevised from the November 14 preliminary reading.



GDP was up 0.2 percent in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP was knocked all the way down to 1.3 percent from the preliminary reading of 2.2 percent. Forecasts were actually looking for a bump up to 2.3 percent.



GDP expanded 0.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



The GDP deflator was revised down to -0.2 percent from -0.1 percent.



