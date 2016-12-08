

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom jumped in November, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday, rising 30 percent.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 26 percent and was up sharply from 23 percent in October.



By region, the strongest areas for price growth were the North West and the West Midlands.



'There are some signs that the numbers may begin to edge upwards in the New Year,' said RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn. 'However, the combination of macro uncertainty, the on-going supply shortfall, with stock levels around historic lows, and the myriad of tax changes impacting on buyers suggest that any pick-up in activity will be relatively modest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX