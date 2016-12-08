Beijing and Singapore, Dec 8, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Novogene, a leading commercial provider of genomic services and solutions with cutting edge next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics expertise; AITbiotech Pte Ltd, a Singapore biotechnology company; and the Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) announced today that NovogeneAIT Genomics Singapore (NovogeneAIT) - a new joint venture between Novogene and AITbiotech - will establish a joint whole genome sequencing (WGS) centre at Biopolis, Singapore.The new centre will provide Illumina HiSeq X based whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics analysis of human, plant and animal samples for biomedical and agricultural researchers. The centre will devote a major portion of its sequencing capability to support public research projects and empower super scale sequencing initiatives in Singapore and the region. In addition, NovogeneAIT will collaborate with GIS to develop new applications of next-generation sequencing, such as WGS solutions for cancer diagnosis and stratified cancer treatment."I am very excited and pleased to announce this significant new initiative with the Genome Institute of Singapore," stated Dr. Ruiqiang Li, CEO of Novogene. "The centre is the first major project for NovogeneAIT and is an important milestone for our company. We look forward to providing high-quality sequencing services in Singapore and to advancing important research initiatives that can benefit humanity.""We are delighted to work with a local biotech company," said Prof. Ng Huck Hui, Executive Director of GIS. "Such public-private partnerships will prove to be highly beneficial as it leverages the strengths of both parties to advance genomic science and medicine in Singapore, as well as to create successful local biotech companies."About Novogene CorporationNovogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions with cutting edge NGS and bioinformatics expertise and one of the largest sequencing capacities in the world. Novogene utilizes scientific excellence, a commitment to customer service and unsurpassed data quality to help our clients realize their research goals in the rapidly evolving world of genomics. With 1,300 employees, multiple locations around the world, 43 NGS related patents, and over 200 publications in top tier journal such as Nature and Science, the company has rapidly become a world-leader in NGS services. For more information, visit http://en.novogene.com.NovogeneAIT, a newly formed joint venture between Novogene and AITbiotech announced in September 2016, provides Illumina HiSeq X based NGS services to the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) and other Asian regions.About AITbiotechAITbiotech is a leading Genomic Services and MDx company based in Singapore. Founded by Alex Thian in 2008, it has a core molecular services and R&D laboratory in Singapore managed by a team of experienced biotechnologists. It provides a complete suite of Genomic Services including Capillary Sequencing, Next-generation Sequencing Services, Bioinformatics Services and customized molecular services to the research, healthcare and biomedical industries in Singapore and Asia. AITbiotech is also an ISO 13485 certified company which manufactures and distributes its own line of real-time PCR pathogen detection assays branded as abTESTM in the Asian and European markets. For more information, please visit our website: www.aitbiotech.com.About A*STAR's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS)The Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) is an institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). It has a global vision that seeks to use genomic sciences to achieve extraordinary improvements in human health and public prosperity. Established in 2000 as a centre for genomic discovery, the GIS will pursue the integration of technology, genetics and biology towards academic, economic and societal impact.The key research areas at the GIS include Human Genetics, Infectious Diseases, Cancer Therapeutics and Stratified Oncology, Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, Cancer Stem Cell Biology, Computational and Systems Biology, and Translational Research.The genomics infrastructure at the GIS is utilised to train new scientific talent, to function as a bridge for academic and industrial research, and to explore scientific questions of high impact. For more information about GIS, please visit www.gis.a-star.edu.sgMedia contacts:Mr Alex ThianAITbiotech+65 6778 6822alex@aitbiotech.comwww.aitbiotech.comJoyce Peng, Ph.D.Global Marketing Director and General ManagerNovogene Corporation+1-626-222-5584joyce.peng@novogene.comJoyce AngSenior Officer, Office of Corporate CommunicationsGenome Institute of Singapore, A*STAR+65 6808 8101angjj@gis.a-star.edu.sgSource: A*STAR / Novogene / AITbiotechCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.