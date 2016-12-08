

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the three-day slide in which it had retreated almost 75 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,220-point plateau, and the market may find additional support on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement later today. The European and U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the insurance companies and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financial shares.



For the day, the index gained 22.59 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 3,222.24 after trading between 3,189.49 and 3,222.43. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 18.89 points or 0.91 percent to end at 2,090.33.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.31 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.22 percent, Vanke dropped 0.95 percent, Gemdale added 0.47 percent, China Life spiked 2.49 percent, Ping An advanced 0.80 percent, PetroChina gained 0.26 percent and China Shenhua jumped 1.23 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 again hitting new record closing highs.



The Dow soared 297.84 points or 1.6 percent to 19,549.62, while the NASDAQ jumped 60.76 points or 1.1 percent to 5,393.76 and the S&P surged 29.12 points or 1.3 percent to 2,241.35.



The ECB is expected to extend its asset purchase program beyond March of 2017 amid the recent political turmoil in Europe following the referendum in Italy.



Next week's Federal Reserve meeting also remains in focus, with the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point.



Closer to home, China will see November figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today.



Imports are expected to fall 1.8 percent on year after slipping 1.4 percent in October. Exports are called lower by 5.0 percent after falling 7.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $46.90 billion, down from 49.06 billion a month earlier.



