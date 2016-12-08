

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was bumped down to +0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's final revision.



That missed expectations for 0.5 percent, which would have been unrevised from the November 14 preliminary reading.



GDP was up 0.2 percent in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP was knocked all the way down to 1.3 percent from the preliminary reading of 2.2 percent. Forecasts were actually looking for a bump up to 2.3 percent.



GDP expanded 0.7 percent on year in the three months prior.



The GDP deflator was revised down to -0.2 percent from -0.1 percent.



Nominal GDP was moved down to 0.1 percent on quarter from 0.2 percent.



Private consumption picked up 0.3 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a gain of 0.1 percent - which would have been unchanged.



Business spending was knocked down to -0.4 percent on quarter versus expectations for a gain of 0.2 percent and down from the flat reading previously.



Also on Thursday: . Japan had a current account surplus of 1.719 trillion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said - rising 22.7 percent on year.



The headline figure exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1.545 trillion yen following the 1.821 trillion yen surplus in September.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 587.6 billion - shy of forecasts for 603.0 billion yen and down from 642.4 billion yen in the previous month.



Imports were down 15.9 percent on year to 5.160 trillion yen, while exports dipped 9.4 percent to 5.747 trillion yen.



. Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in November, the Bank of Japan said - coming in at 504.480 trillion yen.



That was beneath expectations for 2.5 percent but unchanged from the previous month's reading.



Excluding trusts, bank lending also advanced an annual 2.4 percent to 438.589 trillion yen. That was also shy of forecasts for 2.4 percent and unchanged from October.



Lending from trusts was up 2.3 percent to 65.891 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks surged an annual 32.1 percent to 2.435 trillion yen.



