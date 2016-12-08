Impressive Film Finishing Done by Roush Media for "I'm Not Ashamed" with High-performance Infortrend Storage System

SILICON VALLEY, California, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Roush Media, an award-winning color science and data management post-production services company, managed all the creative finishing of the film "I'm Not Ashamed" (the inspiring true story of Rachel Joy Scott, the first victim of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre). Roush Media particularly noted the role that Infortrend's robust storage system played, enabling it to craft the stunning post-production results for the film opening in theaters on October 21, 2016.

During the post production of the film, Roush Media took the 6K R3D files and made 6K uncompressed DPX files for the color session. Infortrend's EonStor DS 4000 storage system with Tiger Serve, recently acquired by Roush Media, can manage and playback 8K DPX all in real time if necessary. All the data being post-processed quickly added up to over 50 Terabytes just for the DI (digital intermediate) and delivery. With Infortrend's high-performance storage system, Roush Media is able to answer to the needs for capacity, speed and efficiency required in the post-production of this film.

Keith Roush, CEO, Roush Media Inc., said, "Infortrend's solution plays an important part in our ability to do outstanding post-production work. I found Infortrend EonStor DS 4000 to be the perfect fit for our needs so that Roush Media can establish itself as an esteemed DI color grading facility among its peers."

Tony Chu, President of Infortrend Corporation, commented, "Infortrend storage solutions are renowned for their high performance and the ability to handle even the most demanding media workflows and therefore are enthusiastically embraced by the media and entertainment industry. We are happy to have been able to satisfy Roush Media's needs and will continue to develop storage solutions closely matching customers' growing requirements."

For Roush Media's full success story, please click here or watch the YouTube testimony here.

About Roush Media

Roush Media is an award winning boutique post-production company providing finishing services for Film & TV. They specialize in Dailies, Digital Intermediate Color grading, and Digital Cinema Mastering, managing data and color workflows from acquisitions to delivery. For more information, click here: http://roush-media.com/

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Infortrend Europe Ltd.

Agnieszka Wesolowska

Tel:+44-1256-305-220

E-mail: marketing.eu@infortrend.com





