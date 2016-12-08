

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) confirmed that it is in final-stage negotiations regarding a transaction involving the acquisition, as part of a consortium with the Qatar Investment Authority, of 19.5% interest in the issued share capital of Rosneft for 10.2 billion euros.



Under the proposed arrangements, Glencore would commit 300 million euros in equity with the balance of the consideration for the acquisition of the Shares to be provided by QIA and by non-recourse bank financing.



Once the transaction is entered into, it will be conditional on the subsequent finalisation of all relevant financing, guarantee and other agreements and would be expected to close in mid-December.



