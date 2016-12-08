

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday, tracking the record gains on Wall Street and despite a stronger yen. Investors also shrugged off weaker-than-expected economic data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 167.46 points or 0.91 percent to 18,664.15, off a high of 18,733.58 earlier.



The major exporters are mixed. Canon is advancing almost 5 percent and Sony is rising almost 2 percent, while Panasonic is declining 0.8 percent and Toshiba is down 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding more than 1 percent and Honda is up 0.6 percent. Fast Retailing is rising 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electric Power is gaining more than 8 percent, SoftBank is rising almost 7 percent and Fujitsu is higher by more than 6 percent. On the flip side, Shionogi & Co. is down almost 4 percent and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is losing more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's final reading that Japan's gross domestic product was revised down to 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016. That missed expectations for 0.5 percent, which would have been unrevised from the November 14 preliminary reading.



The Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a current account surplus of 1.719 trillion yen in October, rising 22.7 percent on year. The headline figure exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1.545 trillion yen following the 1.821 trillion yen surplus in September.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in November, coming in at 504.480 trillion yen. That was beneath expectations for 2.5 percent, but unchanged from the previous month's reading.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 once again reached new record closing highs as traders looked ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement on Thursday.



The Dow soared 297.84 points or 1.6 percent to 19,549.62, the Nasdaq jumped 60.76 points or 1.1 percent to 5,393.76 and the S&P 500 surged up 29.12 points or 1.3 percent to 2,241.35.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.8 percent and 2 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices declined Wednesday amid lingering worries over whether the planned output cuts by the OPEC and Russia would halt oversupply in the market. WTI crude fell $1.16 or 2.3 percent to $49.77a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



