

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tata Steel UK said it reached an agreement with trade unions on a number of proposals that would structurally reduce risks and help secure a more sustainable future for its UK business.



The company noted that it will next week start consultation with its employees on a proposal to close the British Steel Pension Scheme to future accrual. Employees would be offered a competitive defined contribution scheme.



The proposal on pensions and other changes in the employment terms are part of the ongoing transformation plan that the business is undertaking. As part of today's agreement all parties will work towards making Tata Steel UK a sustainable business.



The company and trade unions have also agreed on the principle that subject to the structural de-risking and de-linking of the British Steel Pension Scheme fund from the business, Tata Steel UK will continue the existing blast furnace configuration in Port Talbot until 2021. Further, based on achieving the necessary financial performance and cash flows as per the transformation plan of the UK business, the company will continue to invest across the UK sites to enhance the competitive position of Tata Steel UK in the European steel industry.



The company said it has also offered an employment pact until 2021 which supports employees through future changes by investing in their skills to support further plant upgrades, automation and other digital initiatives.



