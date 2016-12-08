

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 1.4910 against the euro and nearly a 1-year high of 82.01 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5001 and 81.49, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 0.7219 and nearly a 1-month high of 1.0381 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7164 and 1.0439, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.47 against the euro, 83.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the greenback and 1.02 against the aussie.



