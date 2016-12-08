

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 3-day low of 113.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 113.74.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 2-day lows of 1.0784 and 1.0054 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0752 and 1.0067, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.2664 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2624.



Against the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to more than a 3-week low of 0.7508 and nearly a 2-month low of 1.3209 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7481 and 1.3233, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 109.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the euro, 0.98 against the franc, 1.31 against the pound, 0.76 against the aussie and 1.29 against the loonie.



