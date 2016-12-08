

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew marginally in November, data from the General Administration of Customs reportedly showed Thursday.



Exports edged up 0.1 percent from a year ago, confounding expectations for a decline of 5 percent.



At the same time, imports advanced 6.7 percent in contrast to the expected fall of 1.9 percent.



In yuan terms, exports climbed 5.9 percent annually and imports surged 13 percent, customs office said. Exports were expected to drop 0.7 percent and imports to grow 4.1 percent. The trade surplus totaled CNY 298.1 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX