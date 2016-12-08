

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 3-day highs of 113.13 against the yen and 112.51 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.74 and 112.87, respectively.



The yen advanced to a 2-day high of 121.99 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 122.32.



Against the pound, the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 143.09, 84.82 and 85.62 from yesterday's closing quotes of 143.58, 85.09 and 85.95, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 109.00 against the yen, 109.00 against the franc, 118.00 against the euro, 138.00 against the pound, 82.00 against the aussie and 82.00 against the loonie.



