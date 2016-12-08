

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy expanded at a steady pace in three months ended November, data from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research showed Wednesday.



Output grew 0.4 percent in three months to November, the same rate as seen in the three months ended October.



Rebecca Piggott, Research Fellow at NIESR, said, 'Recent economic growth has been driven almost entirely by the UK's broad service sector, supported by robust consumer spending.'



Looking ahead, the firm does not expect such buoyant consumer spending growth to persist.



Sterling's pronounced depreciation this year is expected to pass through to the consumer prices throughout the course of 2017 and 2018, eroding the purchasing power of households substantially, said Piggott.



