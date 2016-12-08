

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased unexpectedly in November to the strongest level in almost one year, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey climbed to 48.6 n November from 46.2 in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 45.5.



The latest reading was the highest since December last year, when it was 48.7.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index rose slightly to 49.1 in November from 49.0 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX