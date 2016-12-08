On 7 December 2016, primary insider Jostein Dahle, Chief Scientific Officer of Nordic Nanovector ASA, sold 70,000 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA at an average price of NOK 116.09 per share.

Following this transaction, Jostein Dahle, and his related parties, own 204,958 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA. Jostein Dahle also holds 135,000 options in Nordic Nanovector ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

