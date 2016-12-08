

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer prices grew for the fourth consecutive month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in November, just above the 0.5 percent climb expected by economists. It was also faster than the 0.4 percent increase in October.



The latest inflation rate was the highest since May, when prices had risen the same 0.6 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, accelerated to 0.9 percent in November from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, went up 0.4 percent annually in November, in line with expectations, following a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



